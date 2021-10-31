New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: National Unity Day 2021 is celebrated annually on October 31 to mark the birth anniversary of Iron Man of India, Sardar Patel, who played a major role in the political integration of India. This day was first introduced in 2014 by the Government of India, and ever since then, it's been observed as National Unity Day.

Also known as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, the day provides an opportunity to re-affirm the inherent strength and resilience of our country to withstand the actual and potential threats to the unity, integrity and security of our nation.

As the special day is here, we have brought you some wishes, quotes and messages that you can share with your family and friends. Also, to mark the day, you can use them as WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram status.

National Unity Day 2021: Wishes

Different languages, different costumes, India is one of our countries. Happy Rashtriya Ekta Diwas!

The little words in the Republic of Letters, like the little folks in a nation, are the most useful and significant.

It is that time of the year when one should celebrate patriotism with great cheer. Since National Day is here, I am conveying my congratulations wishes and blessings to you, dear. Have a great day!

Break the Religion-Caste Gap, Join Hands Join India. Happy National Unity Day.

On this day of national pride and honour, I wish you many congratulations and hope that you celebrate this day with your head held high and feel honoured to be a citizen of this nation. Happy Rashtriya Ekta Diwas!

The country will become great only When unity will become our identity. Happy Rashtriya Ekta Diwas!

We Are Humans, and We Are All the Same, Let’s Come Together and Celebrate National Unity Day.

On the Celebration of National Unity Day, I Want To Say That We Are Here, All for One and One for All.

National Unity Day 2021: Quotes

"By common endeavour, we can raise the country to new greatness, while a lack of unity will expose us to fresh calamities"

“We have tried to overcome our weaknesses honestly and in a definite manner. The proof, if any proof is needed, is Hindu-Muslim unity.”

Manpower without unity is not a strength unless it is harmonized and united properly, then it becomes a spiritual power.

“There is something unique in this soil, which despite many obstacles has always remained the abode of great souls.”

“The war started by Mahatmaji is against two things – the Government and secondly against oneself. The former kind of war is closed, but the latter shall never cease. It is meant for self-purification.”

“Take to the path of dharma – the path of truth and justice. Don't misuse your valour. Remain united. March forward in all humility, but fully awake to the situation you face, demanding your rights and firmness.”

“No distinctions of caste and creed should hamper us. All are the sons and daughters of India. We should all love our country and build our destiny on mutual love and help.”

“The negligence of a few could easily send a ship to the bottom, but if it has the wholehearted co-operation of all on board; she could be safely brought to port.”

“Faith is of no evil in absence of strength. Faith and strength, both are essential to accomplish any great work."

“A war based on Satyagraha is always of two kinds. One is the war we wage against injustice and the other we fight against our own weaknesses.”

Young men and women are to build up a strong character. A nation's greatness is reflected in the character of its people. If it was sullied by selfishness, such a people could not prosper or achieve great things. Selfishness had its place in life as everyone had to look to his own needs and that of his family, but it could not be made the be-all and end-all of life.

National Unity Day 2021: Messages

And all the books you’ve read have been read by other people. And all the songs you’ve loved have been heard by other people. And that girl that’s pretty to you is pretty to other people. And that if you looked at these facts when you were happy, you would feel great because you are describing ‘unity'. Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Wishes

There is no dearth of brave young men and women in India. If they get the right opportunity, they can soar high and compete with other nations in every field.

The enemy cannot hurt us if we all Indians become one. Unity is strength.

Alone, you are a drop. Together, we are an ocean, a team. This National Unity Day, let us pledge to protect the country's unity.

A Man’s Country Is Not a Certain Area of Land, of Mountains, Rivers, and Woods, but It Is a Principle, and Patriotism Is Loyalty to That Principle. Proud of My Country! Happy National Unity Day.

We must remind ourselves of the commitment Sardar Vallabhai Patel showed to build the foundation of this country. We must work to achieve his dreams.

There's a lot of strength in unity. Without it, there is weakness and fear.

Unity Is a Strength, and When There Are Teamwork and Collaboration, Beautiful Things Can Be Achieved. Happy National Unity Day.

Congratulations, it is the national day of our motherland. Let us celebrate this day in a way so grand. Always have a patriotic feeling in your heart, let the essence of this day always stay close and never be apart. Happy national unity day.

We Have One Heart, and One Love, Let’s Feel the Same for All. Happy National Unity Day.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv