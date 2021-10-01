New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: October 2 is one of the special days for all Indians as on this day, not one but two great leaders were born, namely Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri. Both played a major role during and after India’s independence and became great freedom fighter statesmen.

Lal Bahadur Shastri was independent India’s second Prime Minister and his slogan ‘Jai Jawan Jai Kisan’, still etches in our minds. He had his own way of connecting with common people, and his legacy is still celebrated by millions of Indians. He promoted several revolutions such as White and Green, which lead to an increase in milk and food grain production.

As Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti 2021 is just around the corner, we have brought you some warm wishes, quotes and messages which you can send to your family and friends. Also to mark the day, you can use them as your WhatsApp and Facebook status.

Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti 2021: Wishes

Let's remember Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji. He was a leader with a vision.

Let's bow down in respect to them.

Remembering 'Be the change you want to see in the world' and 'Jai jawaan Jai kisaan'

Aazadi ki raksha keval

sainikon ka kaam nahee hai,

poore desh ko mazboot hona hoga.

Happy Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti 2021

Logon ko sachcha lokatantr yaa

swraj kabhi bhi asataya aur

himsa se prapt nahin ho sakata hai.

Happy Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti 2021

Agar aap hoshiyaar hain,

to saara sansaar aapake samaksh

moorkh banane ke lie aapaka

intajaar kar raha hai.

Happy Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti 2021

Mere samajh se prashaasan

ka mool vichaar yah hai ki

samaaj ko ekajut rakha jaaye

taaki vah vikaas kar sake

aur apane lakshyon kee taraph badh sake

Happy Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti 2021

Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti 2021: Quotes

We Must Fight For Peace Bravely As We Fought In War

My patriotism is subservient to my religion. I cling to India like a child to its mother's breast, because I feel that she gives me the spiritual nourishment I need. She has the environment that responds to my highest aspiration.

We Believe In Peace And Peaceful Development, Not Only For Ourselves But For People All Over The World

Discipline And United Action Are, The Real Source Of Strength For The Nation

It Is Most Regrettable That Nuclear Energy Is Being Harnessed For Making Nuclear Weapons

True democracy or the swaraj of the masses can never come through untruthful and violent means, for the simple reason that the natural corollary to their use would be to remove all opposition through the suppression or extermination of the antagonist.

Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan

Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti 2021: Messages

The basic idea of governance, as I see it, is to hold the society together so that it can develop and march towards certain goals. Happy Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti 2021

India will have to hang down her head in shame if even one person is left who is said in any way to be untouchable. Happy Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti 2021

We can win respect in the world only if we are strong internally and can banish poverty and unemployment from our country. Happy Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti 2021

We believe in the dignity of man as an individual, whatever his race, colour or creed, and his right to a better, fuller, and richer life. Happy Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti 2021

There are no doubts to be fundamental science research, but applied research is equally important for new improvements and changes in our techniques. Happy Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti 2021

Our country has often stood like a solid rock in the face of common danger, and there is a deep underlying unity that runs like a golden thread through all our seeming diversity. Happy Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti 2021

Our way is straight and clear – the building up of a socialist democracy at home, with freedom and prosperity for all, and the maintenance of world peace and friendship with all nations abroad. Happy Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti 2021

The unique thing about our country is that we have Hindus, Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis, and people of all other religions. We have temples and mosques, gurdwaras and churches. But we do not bring all this into politics… This is the difference between India and Pakistan. Happy Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti 2021

