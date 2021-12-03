New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Indian Navy Day is observed annually on December 4 to celebrate the achievement and role of the Indian Navy. Also, on this day, those killed in the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971 are remembered. The day was established in 1971 during Operation Trident, where the Indian Navy sank four Pakistani vessels, including PNS Khaibar.

On this special day, various events are held such as an open sea swimming competition, veteran sailors lunch, Indian Navy Inter school Quiz Competition etc. However, with the COVID-19 pandemic in being, no such event will be held. So here we are with some wishes, quotes and messages which you can send to your family and friends. Also, to mark the day, you can use them on your WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram status.

Indian Navy Day 2021: Wishes

They are pleased to serve the country, its kin, its coasts and all frontiers. Wishing all the Naval Personnel serving the country with pride, A VERY HAPPY NAVY DAY!

We are safe because we have our navy keeping us protected each and every moment…. Salute to our Navy and best wishes on Indian Navy Day.

Let us celebrate Indian Navy Day by saluting all the navy men for their bravery, dedication and patriotism.

It is the love for the nation and the people of the nation that inspires the Indian Navy to be such a strong and inspiring force…. Happy Indian Navy Day.

Indian Navy Day always reminds us of all our heroes who stand strong to keep us safe.

On the occasion of Indian Navy Day, let us thank the Indian Navy for their dedication and protection.

A tear trickles down my eye, to see my flag waving high! We are proud of all the heroes who protect our country while sailing across the nation. Happy Navy Day!

It is the adoration for the country and individuals of the country that motivates the Indian Navy to be such a solid and moving power. Here is cheering out loud for our men in white. Happy Navy Day!

We know we are safe because we have our navy protecting us….. Happy Indian Navy Day.

We are a big nation, stretching from sea to land and with a navy that is so strong….. Happy Indian Navy Day.

A country can be free if it has men guarding it with love for the nation in their hearts…. Best wishes on Indian Navy Day.

On Indian Navy Day, let us salute all the heroes who brought us freedom and all the heroes who are protecting it….. Happy Indian Navy Day.

Let us take inspiration from our navy men to love our country and stand for it….. Best wishes on Indian Navy Day.

Indian Navy Day 2021: Quotes

“We are a big nation, stretching from sea to land and with a navy that is so strong”

Sir jhuka kar, dil thaam kar karein un veer jawano ko yaad jinse hai desh ka Gaurav aabad.

Raksha kartein hain ye humari sarhad ki kho kar apna sukun aur chain…. Indian Navy Day ki hardik badhaiyan.

“Salaam hai humari Indian Navy ko jo humari sarhad ki Raksha uske samundar ko surakshit karke karti hai. Happy Indian Navy Day.”

“Har din ek nayi chunauti hai, hai din ek naya sangharsh hai fir bhi irade buland hai, fir bhi dil mein umang hai. Indian Navy Day ki hardik badhai.”

"Kuch seekhna hai toh unse seekho jo mahino samundra mein bitate hain desh ki Raksha karne ke liye. Salaam hai Indian Navy ke veero ko.”

“Ek desh tabhi surakshit hai jab uske jaanbaz tainat hain uski Raksha ke liye. Navy Day ke khaas din hum dhanyavad kartein un sabhi jaanbazon ka.”

“Freedom in mind & words, Pride in our hearts, Memories in our souls, Lets salute, the nation on the navy day!!”

“We are safe because we have our Navy protecting us each and every moment. Salute to our Navy and best wishes on Indian Navy Day”

“Indian Navy ka yeh din humein yaad dilata hai un sabhi jawano ka jo samundar mein reh kar humare desh ki sarhad ki Raksha kartein hain.”

Indian Navy Day 2021: Messages

“Let us celebrate with great pride the occasion of Indian Navy Day.”

“Let us thank Indian Navy for promising us protection from our enemies.”

“Wishing a very Happy Indian Navy Day. We are really fortunate to have such a strongly motivated and dedicated navy guarding our waters all the time.”

“Indian Navy defines patriotism for all of us.”

“They are the real heroes. They are Indian Navy.”

“On Indian Navy Day, we salute our heroes.”

In the event of Indian Navy Day, let us thank the Indian Navy for their commitment and assurance.

“They protect our water; they protect our country. Salute to Indian Navy.”

“Till the time Indian Navy is guarding our waters, we are safe.”

A nation can be free on the off chance that it has men guarding it with affection for the country in their souls. All the best on Indian Navy Day.

“On the occasion of Navy Day, we extend our warm wishes to our navy who is always there to protect us and our country from enemies. Happy Indian Navy Day.”

“Warm greetings on Navy Day to everyone. We are truly blessed to have the strongest and the most motivated navy in this world.”

“A country can be free if it has men guarding it with love for the nation in their hearts. Best wishes on Indian Navy Day”

Give us a chance to observe Indian Navy Day by saluting all the navy men for their valiance, commitment, and energy. Cheerful Indian Navy Day.

“Let us celebrate Indian Navy Day by saluting all the women and men in the Navy for their bravery, dedication and patriotism”

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv