New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Indian Army Day 2022 is celebrated every year on January 15 in recognition of Field Marshal Kodandera M. Cariappa's taking over as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Francis Bucher, who was the last British Commander-in-Chief of India, in 1949. Also, the day is observed to salute the sacrifice of the jawans who got martyred protecting the country and its citizens. This year, we will be celebrating 74th Indian Army Day.

As the day is just around the corner, here we are with some inspiring messages, wishes and quotes that you can send to your family and friends.

Indian Army Day 2022: Wishes

I am proud to be an Indian. Salute our soldiers on Indian Army Day!

Let us celebrate Indian Army Day by saluting all the army men for their bravery, dedication, and patriotism. Happy Indian Army Day!

We fight to win and win with a knockout because there are no runners up in war. Happy Indian Army Day 2021!

Let us celebrate with pride the service rendered to the nation by our fearless and selfless warriors. Happy Indian Army Day!

Much thanks to You for Serving Our Country and Protecting Our Freedoms!

“Without saints, we tend to be nothing… . while not army, we tend to be nothing… .. wish you a cheerful Indian Army Day and salute to our army.”

“Let our country link up to look at Army Day to respect or overcome troopers who aim for our pride, our grins… . Cheerful Indian Army Day.”

Indian Army Day always reminds us of all our heroes who stand strong to keep us safe. Happy Indian Army Day!

Let us come together to celebrate National Army Day to honour our brave soldiers who are the reason behind our pride, our smiles. Happy Army Day 2021!

Saluting all the Army men for their bravery, dedication and patriotism. Happy Indian Army Day!

Indian Army Day 2022: Quotes

"Either I will come back after hoisting the Tricolour (Indian flag), or I will come back wrapped in it, but I will be back for sure." - Captain Vikram Batra

"If death strikes, before I prove my blood, I swear I’ll kill death." - Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey

"No real change in history has ever been achieved by discussions." - Subhas Chandra Bose

“Only best of the friends and worst of the enemies visit us” – Indian Army

"I won't die in an accident or die of any disease I will go down in glory." - Major Sudhir Walia

"Some goals are so worthy, it's glorious even to fail." - Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey

"If a man says he is not afraid of dying, he is either lying or is a Gurkha." - Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw

"There will be no withdrawal without written orders and these orders shall never be issued." - Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw

“We fight to win and win with a knockout because there are no runners up in war” -General JJ Singh

"I shall not withdraw an inch but will fight to our last man and our last round." - Major Somnath Sharma

Indian Army Day 2022: Messages

It’s the love for the country and the people of the country that moves the Indian Army to be such a solid and moving power… . Cheerful Indian Army Day.

On the event of Indian Army Day, allow us to convey the Indian Army to their devotion and security.

On Indian Army Day, allow us to salute all the saints who brought us a chance and every one the legends who are making certain it… .. Upbeat Indian Army Day.

Born to battle, ready to slaughter, ready to bite the dirt, nonetheless ne’er can. Cheerful Indian Army Day.

We tend to be secure on the grounds that we’ve our Army keeping our country secured every single minute… . Salute to our Army and everyone the simplest on Indian Army Day.

Indian Army Day faithfully helps us to recollect all our legends who stay steadfast to protect us. Upbeat Indian Army Day.

It Is The Love For The Nation And People Of The Nation

That Inspires Indian Army To Be Such A Strong And Inspiring Force. Indian Army Day

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv