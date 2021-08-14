New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India will celebrate its 75th year of Independence on August 15 2021 (Sunday). The day will start with Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisting the national flag on the rampart of Red Fort along with that, the PM will also address the nation. The Delhi police along with traffic police have alreDady made special arrangements near the areas of the Red fort to maintain tight security.



Since 2014 this will be the 8th consecutive Independence Day speech delivered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On August 15, the PM will first unfurl the national flag at the rampart of Red Fort and later at 7:30 am he is likely to deliver his speech. It is believed Prime Minister Modi will mention the welfare schemes of his government and different measures taken to handle all the challenges created by the Covid-19 pandemic.



Where can you watch PM Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech?



The national broadcast agency Doordarshan will live stream the entire Independence Day event on its YouTube channel as well as on its official Facebook page. Apart from it, All India Radio’s FM Gold channel will be doing a podcast of the speech. On the other hand AIR will also broadcast the speech live on its YouTube channel along with the official Facebook page.



https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYOv0QZr2B70Rkx_ZqIA84w



People can check PM Narendra Modi’s Twitter handle (@narendramodi) for the live link of the event. PM Modi's official Facebook page will also broadcast the event. PIB India will also broadcast the event on its official Twitter handle (@PIB_India)



People can also watch the live webcast of the Independence Day celebrations from the websites and apps developed by the Ministry of Defence.



Website Name: indianidc2021.mod.gov.in.



DD and AIR will begin its broadcast of the event with the Hon’ble President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind’s message to the nation at 7 pm on the eve of Independence Day. Doordarshan's live coverage of the event will consist of more than 40 camera views to give the spectators every possible view of the iconic moment when the PM unfurls the national flag.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen