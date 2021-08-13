India will celebrate its 75th Independence Day on August 15, 2021 and here are the importance, significance along with lesser known facts about the national flag.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India is all set to celebrate its 75th Independence Day on August 15, 2021 (Sunday). The day will start with Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisting the national flag at the Red Fort and addressing the nation. This day marks the end of 200 years of British rule on India. However, many people might not be aware of the importance and significance of the national flag. This article will shed light on the lesser-known facts about India's National flag.

Here are seven interesting and unknown facts about the National flag

The Indian National Flag was originally based on the Swaraj flag, which is the flag for Indian National Congress and it was designed by Pingali Venkayya.

As per the law, the national flag is supposed to be made of the fabric 'Khadi'

The Swaraj Flag was modified and later the modified version which consisted of Ashoka Chakra representing the eternal wheel of law was chosen instead of the charkha on the center of flag.

According to Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was India's first Vice President and second President, classified the significance of the tricolour flag by saying: "The Bhagwa or the saffron colour indicated the strength and courage of the country whereas the white colour represents the trail of truth to guide our conduct. Meanwhile, the green colour denotes soil and all the plants which give human beings life. Finally, the "Ashoka Chakra" in the center represents the wheel of the law of dharma.

The Flag Code of India governs the usage of the Nation flag and all other laws associated with the national emblems.

During a meeting of the Constituent Assembly held on 22 July 1947, the National flag was taken on in its present form. 15 August 1947 marks the day when the National flag became the official flag of the Dominion of India

Khadi Development and Village Industries Commission had the right to manufacture the flag whereas the Bureau of Indian Standards started the manufacturing process and specifications for the flag.

