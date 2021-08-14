Independence Day 2021: Each word of the National Anthem fills the heart of each Indian with pride and patriotism. While the lyrics of Jana Gana Mana are imprinted on the tip of our tongue, not many of us know the interesting facts about it.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The 75th Independence Day is just a day away and the preparations to celebrate one of the most important days in India's history are at full pace. Security has been beefed up in Delhi near the Red Fort, from where the Prime Minister will address the nation. Independence Day is the day of which every Indian is proud and remember the sacrifices of our freedom fighters who gave their everything just to push out the Britishers who were ruling India for the last 200 years.

One of the most important aspects of this day is the National Anthem, Jana Gana Mana, which is etched in every Indian's mind since childhood. Each and every word of the National Anthem fill the heart of each Indian with pride and patriotism. While the lyrics of Jana Gana Mana are imprinted on the tip of our tongue, not many of us know the interesting facts about the National Anthem. In this article, we will get to know the lesser-known and interesting facts about our National Anthem.

Check some interesting facts about Jana Gana Mana here:

- The National Anthem was written by poet and playwright, Rabindranath Tagore. It was originally composed in Bengali and was an adoption by the Bengali son, Bharoto Bhagyo Bidhata.

- The complete song consists of 5 stanzas in Sanskritized Bengali that reflects India’s culture, values and independence struggle and was first published in Tattwabodhini Patrika in 1905.

- It was first publicly sung by Tagore himself on the second day of the Calcutta Session held by Indian National Congress on December 27, 1911.

- The first stanza of the song Bharoto Bhagyo Bidhata was officially adopted by the Constituent Assembly as the National Anthem of India on January 24, 1950 and was first performed in Hamburg, Germany on September 11, 1942.

- On February 28, 1919, Tagore wrote an English translation of the song titled ‘The Morning Song of India’ and its musical notations were set by Margeret Cousins, wife of poet James H. Cousins, principal of Besant Theosophical College at Madanapalle, where Tagore was visiting.

- Its Hindi-Urdu version was commissioned by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose from Sanskritized Bengali to Hindustani and the translation was written by Captain Abid Ali of Indian National Army, called ‘Shubh Sukh Chain.’

- The complete National Anthem must be sung within 52 seconds by law while its shorter version (consisting of first and last lines) can be sung within 20 seconds.

- However, the claim that it was written in honour of the British Monarch, King George V whose coronation ceremony as Emperor of India took place the very next day it was composed, was rejected by Tagore himself in a letter written on November 10, 1937.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan