This year, India will be celebrating its 75th Independence Day and here are some inspiring quotes to pay tributes to India's freedom fighters.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: August 15 is celebrated across India as Independence Day to commemorate the nation's independence from the British. This year, India will be celebrating its 75th Independence Day. Each year, the Prime Minister of the country hoists the flag at the Red fort in New Delhi and addresses the nation to pay tributes to India's freedom fighters.

However, Independence Day celebrations have been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic once again as the regular functions can not take place keeping the safety of people in mind. However, you need not worry as you could celebrate Independence Day with your family members and friends by sharing these inspiring quotes.

1. "Freedom is never dear at any price. It is the breath of life. What would a man not pay for living" – Mahatama Gandhi

2. "Freedom is never voluntarily given by the oppressor; it must be demanded by the oppressed" – Martin Luther King Jr

3. "It is easy to kill individuals, but you cannot kill the ideas. Great empires crumbled, while the ideas survived.” - Bhagat Singh

4. "You give me your blood and I will give you Independence!” - Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

5. "The preservation of freedom is not the task of soldiers alone. The whole nation has to be strong" – Lal Bahadur Shastri

6. "Long years ago, we made a tryst with destiny, and now the time comes when we shall redeem our pledge, …At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom.” - Jawaharlal Nehru

7. "Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country.” - Jawaharlal Nehru

8. “We have believed, and we do believe now that freedom is indivisible, that peace is indivisible, that economic prosperity is indivisible.” - Indira Gandhi

9. “So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you.” – B.R. Ambedkar

10. “If yet your blood does not rage, then it is water that flows in your veins. For what is the flush of youth, if it is not of service to the motherland.” - Chandra Shekhar Azad

11. “Forget not that the grossest crime is to compromise with injustice and wrong. Remember the eternal law: you must give if you want to get.” - Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

12. “At the dawn of history India started on her unending quest, and trackless centuries are filled with her striving and the grandeur of her success and her failures. Through good and ill fortune alike she has never lost sight of that quest or forgotten the ideals which gave her strength.” - Jawaharlal Nehru

13. “One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives.” - Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

14. "We gain freedom when we have paid the full price" – Rabindranath Tagore

15. "We want deeper sincerity of motive, a greater courage in speech, and earnestness in action" – Sarojini Naidu

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen