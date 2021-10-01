New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: This year, India will celebrate the 152nd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2, 2021. On the eve of Gandhi Jayanti 2021, people across the nation talks about his contributions during the Indian freedom struggle and educates the young generation by narrating his stories. The day is also celebrated as International Day of non Violence to honour Mahatma Gandhi’s path of ‘ahimsa’.

As the day is just around the corner, we have brought you some heartwarming wishes, messages and quotes that you can send to your family and friends. Also, you can share them on your WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram status.

Gandhi Jayanti 2021: Wishes

“Warm wishes on Gandhi Jayanti to you…. Let us remember and salute the man who led us on the path to get independence and always inspired us as a nation.”

A very Happy Gandhi Jayanti to you…. Bapu always supported causes for the development of a nation and therefore, we must follow them all for a better country.”

“Gandhi always taught us to win over our anger and to follow non-violence for a better tomorrow for our nation…. Happy Gandhi Jayanti.”

“He was the one who always promoted non-violence and truth and bonded us together to fight for an independent country…. Happy Gandhi Jayanti.”

“On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, let us take inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi to learn from the mistakes of our past and work for a better future.”

“The celebrations of Gandhi Jayanti are incomplete if we do not learn to work for our nation and be the responsible and hard working citizens of our country.”

“Today is the day to look back and remember Mahatma Gandhi and promise ourselves to always work towards the progress and development of India.”

“Let us celebrate the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti by remembering Mahatma Gandhi and by following the path he showed us.”

“Together we must stand to empower our country in whichever way we can. Warm greetings on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.”

“We all have a hero inside us and we can all show it to the world by doing something extra ordinary for our country. Happy Gandhi Jayanti to you.”

Gandhi Jayanti 2021: Quotes

Ahimsa is the highest duty. Even if we cannot practice it in full, we must try to understand its spirit and refrain as far as is humanly possible from violence. — Mahatma Gandhi

Heroes are made in the hour of defeat. Success is, therefore, well described as a series of glorious defeats. — Mahatma Gandhi

Democracy necessarily means a conflict of will and ideas, involving sometimes a war to the knife between different ideas. — Mahatma Gandhi

Forgiveness is the quality of the brave, not of the cowardly. The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong. — Mahatma Gandhi

Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes.

Be the change that you want to see in the world. — Mahatma Gandhi

“An error does not become

truth by reason of multiplied propagation,

nor does truth become error because nobody sees it.

Truth stands, even if there be no public support.

It is self sustained.” Mahatma Gandhi

“The greatness of humanity is not in being human, but in being humane.”

"Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony."

"If we could change ourselves, the tendencies in the world would also change. As a man changes his own nature, so does the attitude of the world change towards him. We need not wait to see what others do."

"Nobody can hurt me without my permission."

"An ounce of practice is worth a thousand words."

Gandhi Jayanti 2021: Messages

Father of India,

Promoter of Non violence and justice

Creator of harmony

Preacher of Simplicity

A mahatma in truest sense

Happy Gandhi Jayanti to you.

Anger is the enemy of non-violence, and pride is the monster that swallows it up. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!

Gandhi Jayanti humein yaad dilati hai un sab veeron ki jinhone apne praan ganwakar khushiyan failyain, desh azaad karaya….. Happy Gandhi Jayanti.

Desh k liye jisne vilas ko thukraya tha, Tyag videshi dhage usne khud hi khaadi banaya tha, Pehen k kaath ki chappal jisne Satyagrahe ka raag sunaya tha..Woh Mahatma Gandhi Kehlaya tha..HAPPY GANDHI JAYANTI!!

Follow the path of truth

Spread Bapu’s great ideas to inspire everyone

Happy Gandhi Jayanti!

Dhanya hain hum ki Gandhi ki janm bhumi, karma bhumi par humara janam hua…. Aao is dharti ko apne karmo se seechen….. Best wishes on Gandhi Jayanti.

You must not lose faith in Humanity. Humanity is an ocean if a few drops of the ocean are dirty, the ocean does not become dirty. HAPPY GANDHI JAYANTI!!

Let’s remember the Mahatma who shook the world in a gentle way, Wishing you a Happy Gandhi Jayanti.

Gandhiji aimed at perfect harmony

His pure thoughts made him a mahatma too

Non violence can solve a lot of problems

Here’s a Happy Gandhi Jayanti to you.

He taught us to be the change we wish to see in the world. He taught us that where there is love there is life. He followed the path of Ahimsa and non-violence to make us unite. He is our Father of the Nation – Mahatma Gandhi. Happy Gandhi Jayanti wishes.

I know, to banish anger altogether from one’s heart is a difficult task. Gandhiji did it, and so can we.

Happy Gandhi Jayanti.



Let us celebrate the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti by remembering Mahatma Gandhi and by following the path he showed us.

Gandhi Jayanti ke shubh avsar par aao saath milkar Gandhi ke sukh aur samridhi se purna Bharat ke sapne so saakar karein…. Happy Gandhi Jayanti

Mahatma Gandhi taught us to live

With peace and love all through

Its time we put his thoughts to action

Happy Gandhi Jayanti to you.

Gandhi ka janam humein azadi dilane ke liye hua par humein azaadi puri tarah nahi mili…. Gandhi Jayanti par ek jut hokar sukhad India ki Rachna karein.

One man made a difference

Got us independence and made us proud

Wish you a Happy Gandhi Jayanti

Chant his name, clear and loud.

You can chain me,

you can torture me,

you can even destroy this body,

but you will never imprison my mind. – Gandhi

Happy Gandhi Jayanti.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv