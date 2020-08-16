The former bureaucrat had become a household name during the Anna Hazare-led India Against Corruption movement in 2011.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal turned 52 today. Several eminent personalities and political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, took to twitter to extend their wishes to Kejriwal on the occasion.

The Prime Minister wished for Kejriwal’s good health and long life, and the latter retweeted the post and thanked him for his warm wishes. Born on August 16, 1968 in Haryana's Hisar, Kejriwal completed his graduation from prestigious IIT Kharagpur and also cleared IRS exam in his first attempt. However, he was more inclined toward social activism so he quit his high profile job became a key proponent of India's anti corruption crusade. The former bureaucrat had become a household name during the Anna Hazare-led India Against Corruption movement in 2011. In Oct 2 2012, he launched his own politcal outfit, the Aam Aadmi Party . Kejriwal has been Delhi’s Chief Minister since February 2015. The political journey of Kejriwal is well-known and heavily referenced and documented. Here are the five non-political about the Delhi Chief Minister.

1. Worked with Mother Teresa



A young, 24-year old Kejriwal worked as a volunteer in Mother Teresa's Ashram for months. In a 2016 interview to News18, Kejriwal reminisced about the day when he went to Kolkata and stood in a line with hundreds for months to get a glimpse of Teresa.



Kejriwal said Teresa had a special instructions when it came to looking after the people who were in their last moments.

"They never got dignity in their life, they should get dignity in their death, they should get the warmth of human touch,” Kejriwal recalled Teresa's words.

2. He is a movie buff and a fan of Aamir Khan

The Delhi Chief Minister not only just likes to watch movies, but at times review them as well on Twitter. In October, last year, he caught a screening of Saand Ki Aankh with the film’s stars Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar on Tuesday. In a twitter post following the screeening, Kejriwal described the movie as "inspiring".

Kejriwal is big fan of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and loves watching comedy movies. In November 2015, when Khan’s “intolerance’ remarks triggered controversy, Kejriwal said he was proud of the actor.

3. Dabbled into theatre as wel

Kejriwal cracked JEE in his first attempt and got admission into IIT Kharagpur. Contrary to his image today, his batchmates from IIT Kharagpur remember him as an introvert, as per a 2013 report by the Financial Express. Aside from his studies, Kejriwal took keen interest in theatre and acting during those days.

4. Staunch Vegeterian, practices yoga regularly

The Delhi Chief Minister is a staunch vegetarian and keen practitioner of the 'Vipassana' for many years now. In 2015, he had visited Rajghat to take part in the celebration of the first International Yoga Day.

“I have been practicing yoga for years. It is a good thing and everyone should do it, it is beneficial. One should not politicise it. It is good for mental concentration,” he had said.

5. His fear for English Language during his college days

Kejriwal has launched English language learning programmes for Delhi government students. He had said that he felt under-confident because he was not fluent in English during college days. “I studied in Hisar and could not speak English. When I went to IIT-Kharagpur, everyone there would speak only in English. I had developed an inferiority complex.” Kejriwal had sharing an anecdote from his life during a media event.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja