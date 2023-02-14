Hanuman Picture Removed From HAL’s Supersonic Training Aircraft; Maker Says ‘Not Appropriate'

HINDUSTAN Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Tuesday removed the picture of Lord Hanuman from the tail of the HLFT-42 aircraft model, that is on display at the Aero India 2023 airshow. The images of a Hanuman picture embossed on the supersonic aircraft had gone viral on social media. The Hindustan Lead in Fighter Trainer-42 aircraft is planned to be developed and offered as a modern combat trainer aircraft.

Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines, had also shared the images of the aircraft. "A very special scene where Bajrang Bali's image is flying on the HLFT-42 aircraft named ‘Marut’ manufactured by HAL," he said in the tweet.

After the pictures went viral on social media, several people pointed out that the armed forces of the country should not be seen as representing any religious community. "After internal discussion, we decided to remove the image of Hanuman as it is not appropriate to put it now," HAL Chairman and Managing Director CB Anathakrishnan was quoted by NDTV as saying.

The HFLT-42 model is being displayed at the Aero India 2023 for the first time. It has become a major attraction at the show. HAL had earlier said that the picture of Hanuman was chosen to showcase the power of the aircraft.

It is being anticipated that the HLFT-42 aircraft will be crucial in combat aircraft training as it comes with state-of-the-art avionics like Active Electronically Scanned Array, Electronic Warfare Suite, Infrared Search and Track, reported IANS. This aircraft uses a very modern training suite to enable learning for all fighter pilots in a safe and efficient flying environment.

"This project was conceived in 2017. This is completely designed by the HAL. We have wind tunnel testing to be done and fabrication of the actual aircraft which will take another two years to complete. We are looking forward to roping in private players. It will be internally funded by the HAL," HAL test pilot Group Captain HV Thakur was quoted by the Indian Express as saying.

(With agency inputs)