Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Shiv Sena workers on Saturday morning broke through the barricades and tried to enter the premises of the Khar residence of Maharashtra MLA Ravi Rana and his wife MP Navneet Rana, who had earlier announced to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's house, Matoshree.

#WATCH Maharashtra | Shiv Sena workers protest outside the residence of Amravati MP Navneet Rana in Mumbai



She along with her husband, Ravi Rana, an independent MLA from Badnera, plan to chant the Hanuman Chalisa outside 'Matoshree', the private residence of CM Uddhav Thackeray pic.twitter.com/Lm818pUWFd — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2022

But the situation was brought under control, an official said, adding that the police later asked the politician couple not to step out of their house as the situation may escalate due to the presence of a large number of Shiv Sena workers outside their building in suburban Khar.

The Ranas had on Friday said that they were firm on their plan to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside 'Matoshree', the personal residence of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray in suburban Bandra at 9 am on Saturday.

Strongly objecting to their plan, Shiv Sena workers, including women, have been camping outside 'Matoshree' since Friday morning, with many of them staying put there overnight. Taking an aggressive stand, the party leaders and workers have said they will not let the couple go back without 'prasad' "if they dared to turn up".

"Around 8.45 am, angry Shiv Sena supporters broke through the barricades, placed at a distance of around 50 metres from the building, where the Ranas own a flat in Khar. They tried to enter the apartment premises. The party workers raised slogans in support of CM Thackeray and dared the couple to step out of the residence," the police official said.

However, the police personnel deployed at the spot brought the situation under control and dissuaded the party workers from indulging in anything that would create a law and order problem, he said.

"Around 10.15 am, senior police officers visited the residence of Ranas and told them that they should not step out of their home as a large number of Shiv Sena workers were gathered outside their apartment, which may lead to a law and order problem," the official said.

Navneet Rana is an independent MP from the Amravati Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra, while her husband Ravi Rana is an independent MLA from the Badnera Assembly constituency in the Amravati district. Navneet Rana has been provided Y category security by the central government. On Friday, Mumbai police had served a notice to the couple, asking them not to disturb the law and order situation in the city.

Ravi Rana had earlier told reporters here that he had demanded the chief minister read Hanuman Chalisa on Hanuman Jayanti "to rid Maharashtra of crises and attain peace for the state," but Thackeray had "refused" to do so.

Maharashtra | Police aren't allowing us to step outside our house. Shiv Sena workers trying to attack our residence...We've always considered 'Matoshree' as a temple...Uddhav Thackeray only seeking political gains: MLA Ravi Rana in his social media post pic.twitter.com/jh3C4fJgvW — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2022

The city police have stepped up security outside 'Matoshree'. Barricades have been placed on the road leading to the Thackeray residence to avoid crowding, the official said. "In order to maintain law and order situation, the police have increased security and deployed large number of personnel outside 'Matoshree'," the official said. Early this morning, senior police officers, including zonal DCP Manjunath Singe, visited the place and took stock of security deployment, he said.

Mumbai | Security heightened near 'Matoshree', the private residence of Chief Minster Uddhav Thackeray, as independent MLA from Badnera, Ravi Rana and his wife MP Navneet Rana plan to chant the Hanuman Chalisa here pic.twitter.com/4sCHjxEY0i — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2022

Besides 'Matoshree', the police have also increased security at 'Varsha', the official residence of CM Thackeray in south Mumbai.

Mumbai | They (MLA Ravi Rana and MP Navneet Rana) have challenged the law and order situation. They were prompted to do this by someone. Shiv Sena workers are here to protect 'Matoshree'. Police are taking care of the situation: Shiv Sena leader Anil Desai outside 'Matoshree' pic.twitter.com/AiqFVbxnCZ — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2022

Shiv Sena MP Anil Desai said, "Matoshree is a temple for Shiv Sainiks. Hindutva is in Shiv Sena's blood, nobody should teach us Hindutva. People are aware of the work done during the pandemic by CM Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government."



(With PTI Inputs)

