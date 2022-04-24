Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Amravati MP Navneet Kaur Rana and her husband Ravi Rana on Sunday were sent to a 14-day judicial custody by the Holiday and Sunday court of Metropolitan Magistrate in Bandra over the Hanuman Chalisa row in Maharashtra.

However, advocate Rizwan Merchant, who is representing the Rana couple, has filed a bail application, for which the hearing would be conducted on April 29. The court has also asked the Mumbai police to file its reply on bail plea by April 27.

"After the FIR was registered by Khar PS on the complaint of Navneet and Ravi Rana against the other side, a second FIR appears to be registered by the police against Navneet Kaur Rana and her husband Ravi Rana i.e. charge of 353 IPC," said Merchant, as reported by news agency ANI.

"If the charge of 353 IPC was made out with respect to the incident at the residence, there's no reason why that charge couldn't have been added in the first FIR of 500. The arrest memo also does not show the charge of 353," he added.

Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana - who is an MLA from Badnera - were arrested by the Mumbai police on Saturday soon after they suo-moto dropped their plans to storm Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence. They were arrested by the police on charges of disturbing peace and order, and making inflammatory statement.

"A case is registered at Khar Police against MLA Ravi Rana and MP Navneet Kaur Rana U/S 153(A), 34, IPC r/w 37(1) 135 Bombay police act. Both are taken into custody from their house at Khar. Further investigation is being done by Khar Police Station," the Mumbai police said.

However, the couple submitted a complaint against CM Thackeray, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and state transport minister Anil Parab, and alleged that they were instigating people to 'kill' them.

This allowed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to attack its former ally Shiv Sena as it called the Rana couple's arrest "painful and embarrassing". Former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the Sena is handling the entire episode was "very childish".

"The incidents in Maharashtra are painful. No FIR was filed when Mohit Kamboj's vehicle was attacked or when a leader talks about burying a woman representative 20 feet under the ground. But when the Rana couple comes to Mumbai to recite Hanuman Chalisa, they are immediately arrested," he said in a series of tweets.

However, the Sena defended its action and said there must have been some reason behind the police action.

"What business does Somaiya have into an ongoing investigation by Mumbai police against Ravi Rana and Navneet Rana? If police have taken some action against them, there must be some reason," Sanjay Raut was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"When central agencies probe or raid our leaders, they (BJP) always say there must be something which why the action is taken. One must trust police... the Mumbai police never register a false report or an FIR."

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma