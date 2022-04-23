New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In an expected volte-face, the agitating independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana on Saturday abruptly called off their agitation to march to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private home in Bandra.

MLA Rana claimed that the agitation was being withdrawn in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mumbai tomorrow (Sunday, April 24) to avoid any law-and-order situation from cropping up.

The duo claimed that they were not under any kind of pressure or scared by the Maha Vikas Aghadi or the Shiv Sena, but were dropping their plans in honour of the PM's trip to Mumbai.

"This was not an agitation. We just wanted to go to the CM's home and recite Hanuman Chalisa with full faith to remind him of the forgotten ideals of the late Shiv Sena founder the late Balasaheb Thackeray. We were stopped from going there, we were gheraoed, our Amravati home was attacked. But now we have withdrawn our plans," Rana added.

He darkly warned that for 'insulting' Hanuman Chalisa, the people of the state and the divine forces will teach the 'egoistic' Thackeray an appropriate lesson at the appropriate time.

This comes after on Saturday morning, Shiv Sena workers broke through the barricades and tried to enter the premises of the Khar residence of MLA Ravi Rana and his wife MP Navneet Rana. The couple had earlier announced that they will recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's house, Matoshree as a sign of protest.

The police controlled the situation and asked the politician couple not to step out of their house to avoid escalation of the matter as a large number of Shiv Sena workers gathered outside their building in suburban Khar.

Ravi Rana had earlier told reporters that he had demanded the chief minister read Hanuman Chalisa on Hanuman Jayanti "to rid Maharashtra of crises and attain peace for the state," but Thackeray had "refused" to do so.

(With inputs from ANI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha