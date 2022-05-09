Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: The Mumbai Sessions Court on Monday issued notice to MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana, accused in a sedition case following a row over the recitation of Hanuman Chalisa, asking them why a non-bailable warrant should not be issued against them as they have allegedly violated the conditions of the bail given to them.

Earlier on Monday, the Mumbai Police filed an application seeking cancellation of the bail granted to the MP-MLA couple. In the application, the police sought that the couple's bail be cancelled on the ground that they had allegedly violated one of the conditions imposed by the special court while granting them bail last week.

Navneet Rana, the Lok Sabha member from Amravati in Maharashtra, and her husband Ravi Rana, the legislator from Badnera in Amravati, were arrested by the Mumbai police on April 23 after they announced that they would recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence 'Matoshree' in Bandra area.

They were booked on charges of sedition and promoting enmity between different groups.

The special court had on May 4 granted bail to the couple and imposed some conditions on them, including not to indulge in a similar offense and not to speak to the media.

On Monday, the suburban Khar police filed an application through special public prosecutor Pradip Gharat, seeking that the court cancels the couple's bail as they had allegedly violated the condition of not speaking to the media.

"The accused persons (Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana) have given interviews to media since their release and hence, flouted the condition imposed by the special court while granting them bail. We are seeking for the bail to be cancelled and a warrant to be issued to the accused and they be taken in custody forthwith," Gharat said.

Rana couple to approach PM Modi

Meanwhile, the Rana couple on Monday said that they will approach Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to raise the issue of their alleged ill-treatment by Maharashtra authorities.

The couple walked out of jail on May 5 following which Navneet Rana was admitted to a private hospital. Her lawyer had then said she had complaints of high blood pressure, body-ache and spondylitis. She was discharged from the hospital on Sunday.

"We are going to Delhi today and meet all the leaders who respect women. I am going to meet the prime minister, (Union) home minister and Lok Sabha Speaker and tell them how we were ill-treated from a lockup to jail. I am going to complain about it," said Navneet Rana, who was flanked by her husband.

Describing Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut as a "parrot", Navneet Rana alleged that he had talked about "burying the couple".

"We had filed a complaint against it here, but no action was taken. So, I am going to Delhi to raise the issue," she said.

The Ranas also categorically denied having committed any contempt of court by speaking to the press. "We did not talk about the offense, how it was registered against us, reciting 'Hanuman Chalisa' and Matoshree. We spoke about how I was ill-treated from the lockup to jail and how my health issues were avoided (ignored)," she said.

