Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Maharashtra Independent MP Navneet Kaur Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana, arrested amid a row over the recitation of Hanuman Chalisa, were granted bail by a special court in Mumbai on Wednesday. The two were granted the bail by special judge RN Rokade for a bail bond of Rs 50,000 each.

However, the bail was granted on some conditions by the court. Speaking to reporters, Rizwan Merchant, advocate of the Rana couple, said the two politicians were asked to cooperate with the investigation. He said the police has also been directed "to issue an advance notice of 24 hours to them".

"Another condition is that no hamering or tampering to be done with evidence. They are not allowed to give any sort of interview to the media. Hopefully, they will be released by today's evening," news agency ANI quoted Merchant as saying.

The Rana couple was arrested by the Mumbai Police on April 23 after they threatened to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside the private residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Bandra.

A first information report (FIR) under section 153(A) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the two after which they were sent to a 14-day judicial custody by the Holiday and Sunday court of Metropolitan Magistrate in Bandra.

"A case is registered at Khar Police against MLA Ravi Rana and MP Navneet Kaur Rana U/S 153(A), 34, IPC r/w 37(1) 135 Bombay police act. Both are taken into custody from their house at Khar. Further investigation is being done by Khar Police Station," the Mumbai Police had said.

However, the Rana couple in the bail plea claimed that their call to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Thackeray's residence cannot be said to be an act to promote feelings of enmity or hatred and the charge under IPC section 153(A) cannot be sustained.

They also submitted that by no stretch of imagination, can the acts of the applicants be stated to constitute the offence of sedition. However, the Mumbai Police opposed their bail plea, saying the couple's plan was to challenge the ruling government in Maharashtra.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma