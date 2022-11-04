‘Hang Rapists Publicly’: Madhya Pradesh Minister Amid Furore Over Rape Of Minor

IN THE wake of the alleged rape of a four-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa district earlier this week, the minister Usha Thakur demanded that rapists be publicly hanged. She said this kind of punishment serves as a strong deterrent for others and nobody dares to indulge in such crimes again.

The Tourism and Culture Minister told reporters that Madhya Pradesh is the first state in the country that has made a provision for the death penalty for rapists. As many as 72 criminals have been awarded capital punishment so far. The Minister also said the state is dealing with these violent elements cautiously.

Condemning the incident, Thakur said that she would request Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to give punishment to such criminals in front of the public.

"We have to enlighten society through various means. How can anybody indulge in such barbaric acts? I will make a request to the chief minister (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) that such criminals should be given punishment in public squares. An accused is given capital punishment in jail, but where it happened nobody knows. If the two criminals caught in connection with the recent incidents of rapes here are hanged publicly at a square in Khandwa city, then all such persons (criminal elements) will think thousand times before touching any daughter," Thakur, as quoted by the news agency PTI said.

Recently, a four-year-old girl was sexually molested before being left behind in a sugarcane field in the Khandwa district. The child who was discovered unconscious in the farm's bushes on Monday is being treated at an Indore hospital, an official said. One man was detained in connection with that case, while a second was apprehended in another rape case in the neighbourhood.

While speaking to reporters, the minister also appealed to people to support her views and added that they will also request the chief minister to hang the rapists in public places to deter others from indulging in such crimes in future.