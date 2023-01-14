Hand Grenades, Traces Of Human Blood Found From Rented Delhi House Of Arrested Terror Suspects

In Delhi's Shradha Nand colony, two hand grenades were recovered and traces of human blood were found in the rented house of a terror suspect and gangster, which led the city police to step up their vigil ahead of Republic Day, police officials said on Saturday, as quoted by the Hindustan Times.

Delhi police's special cell arrested the two suspects on Thursday, and the recovery was made after the interrogation.

Naushad, who is one of the arrested suspects, is associated with a terror outfit named Harkat-ul-Ansar, while the other arrested suspect is Jagjit Singh. Also known as Jagga aka Yakub, he is a member of the Devinder Bambiha gang. It is active in Punjab and is in a tussle with the gang of Lawrence Bishnoi, who executed the killing of the famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

"The arrested accused Jagit alias Jassa and Naushad were produced in a Delhi court on Friday and their 14 days police remand was obtained. During the investigation, in pursuance of disclosure, both the accused led the police team to their rented accommodation at Shradha Nand Colony under Bhalswa Dairy police station. Two hand grenades were recovered from the room. Traces of human blood have also been found by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team," said Delhi police spokesperson Suman Nalwa as quoted by Hindustan Times.

A police officer said Naushad and Jagga coming together gave reasons to believe that the terror outfits and the gangsters were conspiring against our nation.

"In the last one year or so, there have been many instances that confirmed that the intelligence agency of a neighbouring country and leaders of terror outfits operating from there have influenced gangsters in Punjab to involve themselves in anti-India activities. The arrests of Naushad, who has links with a terror outfit, and Jagga belonging to a criminal gang in Punjab, together give reasons to believe that terror outfits and gangsters are conspiring together against our nation," an officer said as quoted by Hindustan Times.

According to police, Naushad is a life convict in two murder cases and has served ten years of a ten-year sentence in the explosive act case. Jagga is also getting instructions from abroad and is a parole jumper in a murder case in Uttarakhand.