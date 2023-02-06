'HAL's Facility Commitment Towards Self-Reliance In Defence Manufacturing': Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday underlined the importance of self-reliance in the defence sector and said that the inauguration of the helicopter factory of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) marks a major milestone in this direction.

Rajnath Singh today attended the inauguration of HAL's helicopter factory in Karnataka's Tumakuru which was unveiled by PM Modi. Addressing the event, the Defence Minister said the movement for a 'Self-reliant India' marks a new phase in the couuntry's journey post independence.

"If the national movement, which started a century ago, culminating in the first phase of our independence, then the 'Self-reliant India' movement marks the second phase of our independence. This phase will see us moving towards freedom from foreign defence equipment," said Singh.

He added that Karnataka stands for development, peace, prosperity and the future of India.

"Borrowing the language of IT and software, if the freedom struggle was the National Movement 1.0, then the 'Self-reliant India' campaign marks the National Movement 2.0," the Defence minister said.

He said the foundation stone for the helicopter plant laid by PM Modi in 2016 is an example of the Centre's continued commitment towards the indigenisation of defence manufacturing in the country.

"The foundation stone for this facility was laid by the Prime Minister himself, and its inauguration today is a great example of your (PM Modi's) commitment towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing in the country," said Singh.

He added that India was marching ahead to becoming a hub of manufacturing, especially in defence equipment, for the world. "In the forseeable future, India will once again be the centre of manufacturing, especially defence manufacturing, for the world. The journey has already begun, and today's inauguration ceremony is proof of that," the Defence minister added.

Meanwhile, the new greenfield helicopter factory is tipped to enhance the capacity and ecosystem to build helicopters.

The helicopter manufacturing facility, which will be the largest in Asia, will initially produce Light Utility Helicopters (LUH). LUH is an indigenously designed and developed 3-ton class, single-engine multipurpose utility helicopter with the unique feature of high manoeuvrability, informed the government on Saturday.

This facility will enable India to meet its entire requirement of helicopters indigenously and will, in time, also attain the distinction of enabling self-reliance in helicopter design, development and manufacture in India.