'Half Of Registered Rape Cases Are False': CM Ashok Gehlot On NCRB Data

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) released the crime-related data for the year 2021 on August 29, 2022. The data which is a compilation of various crimes taking place across the country stated that Rajasthan recorded the highest number of rape cases.

Now, Rajasthan's Chief Minister on Friday spoke about the data and said that the high numbers were due to compulsory registration of FIRs in every case even though half of them later turned out to be false.

During a programme at the Rajasthan Police Academy, the chief minister directed the director general of police to take action against those who registered false rape cases in order to discourage such a practice.

Gehlot, however, clearly mentioned that 'rise in crime' and 'increase in registration of crime by police' are "two different things" and asked critics to base their points on facts.

He urged other states, too, to follow the policy of compulsory registration of FIRs.

Lauding the state police, Gehlot added that people used to be hesitant to visit police stations because of the personnel's attitude towards them, but this drastically changed during his tenure.

"Police stations in Rajasthan now have reception rooms and complainants are treated well," he said as quoted by the news agency PTI.

"Rajasthan Police is doing a wonderful job. The crime in Rajasthan is very less compared to other states because we have corrected that environment. Earlier, many people did not even go inside the police station thinking it would be insulting. Now, there are reception rooms in the police stations. This is a message in itself," added Gehlot

He also talked about the changing atmosphere of the police station. "The atmosphere is changing even inside police stations. It is a very revolutionary decision to do a compulsory FIR. These revolutionary steps should be done in every state," he said.

Meanwhile, speaking about the same, Additional Director General (ADG) of Police (Crime) Ravi Prakash Mehrada said that FIRs are being registered at police stations but 48 per cent of the registered rape cases are false. "Although more rape cases have been registered in Rajasthan as per the NCRB report, the main reason for this is the adoption of the policy of uninterrupted registration of FIRs," Mehrada said.

The NCRB data places Rajasthan on the second rank after Uttar Pradesh in overall crimes against women, while it continues to rank first in the country in cases of rape.

(With PTI Inputs)