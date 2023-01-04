Haldwani Protests: Over 4,000 Families On Verge Of Getting Homeless | Demolition Row Explained

AS THE furore over the anti-encroachment drive by the Haldwani administration intensified, the Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to take up the matter for hearing on January 5. The plea was mentioned before a bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud who said that the matter would be heard on Thursday. The pleas are challenging the Uttarakhand High Court's order directing the state authorities to remove encroachments from railway land in Haldwani's Banbhoolpura.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan mentioned the plea before the top court saying, more than 5,000 houses in Haldwani are being demolished and it is similar to the matter scheduled to be heard on Thursday. He requested the apex court to tag the matter along with the matter coming up for hearing on January 5. "Yes it will come up tomorrow," CJI Chandrachud said.

What the row is all about?

The Uttarakhand High Court had on December 20 ordered the removal of encroachments from railway land in the Banbhoolpura area of Haldwani after giving notice to the residents one week in advance. The anti-encroachment drive will be carried out to remove a total of 4,365 encroachments from the area, where people are living for many decades. The area, where demolition will be carried out, includes homes, four government schools, 11 private schools, a bank, two overhead water tanks, 10 mosques and four temples.

The Uttarakhand High Court last month issued a notice asking people to vacate the place by January 9, when the demolition drive will be carried out. The disputed area covers a 2-km-long land strip near the Haldwani railway station which includes areas like Gafoor Basti, Dholak Basti and Indira Nagar. Residents have been protesting against the removal of encroachments from railway land in compliance with a High Court order.

Earlier on Tuesday, the district officials also carried out an on-ground inspection. While the inspection was underway, residents of Banbhoolpura held a candle march to register their protest and press for their demands. A congregational prayer 'Ijtemai dua' was performed in line number 17 of the Banbhoolpura area in view of eviction notices being served on people. Thousands of children, women and elders participated in the prayer "for relief".

Imam of Masjid Umar, Maulana Mukim Qasmi, said people collectively prayed to the Almighty so that a solution could be found to their problems. Some of the protestors were crying over the impending loss of their dwelling, he said. "You can see in these pictures how Banbhoolpura local people are crying during the prayer. They were local residents of Banbhulpura reciting prayers on the road in the cold of January," he said, as quoted by ANI.

ADRM (Additional Divisional Railway Manager) of the railway along with the administration officials inspected the encroached area of the Railways. A railway wagon was also used for inspection to see how railway property can be protected. Officials said the Railways will soon remove the encroachment as per the instructions of the High Court.

Political war of words began over the row:

Opposition leaders of the state are accusing the ruling BJP government of taking "unnecessary" action in the area, where the Muslim population has a large share. However, the leaders of the ruling BJP have remained tight-lipped over the controversy.

Former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat sat on an hour-long silent fast at his residence in Dehradun in support of the people. Stating that the matter was in front of the Honourable Supreme Court, he said, "We are praying to god for justice. We are hoping that nothing happens to the homes of people."

Terming Uttarakhand to be a spiritual state, he said, "If 50,000-55,000 people which include children, pregnant women, old men and women are forced to vacate their homes and come out on roads, then it would be a very sad sight."

Congress MLA from Haldwani Sumit Hridayesh on Tuesday “strongly supported” the agitation by residents holding the state government responsible for their "plight". "People are settled in the area (Banbhoolpura) for nearly 100 years. Seventy-year-old mosques and temples stand there. There is nazul land, freehold land, lease holders," Hridayesh, as quoted by PTI, said.

Hridayesh, who represents Haldwani seat in the state assembly won traditionally by Congress veteran and his late mother Indira Hridayesh, even recently participated in a dharna being held by the agitating residents. He said the state government never tried to tell the Uttarakhand High Court about the people to be affected by the removal of encroachments.



