Haldwani Demolition: Big Relief To Over 4,000 Families, SC Stays Uttarakhand HC's Order To Remove Encroachments

THE Supreme Court on Thursday put on hold the Uttarakhand High Court's order directing the state authorities to demolish all encroachments from the railway land in Haldwani's Banbhoolpura, saying that "50,000 people can't be uprooted overnight". The top court posted the matter for the next hearing on February 7.

The Supreme Court also issued a notice to the Uttarakhand government and the Indian Railways on the pleas challenging the Uttarakhand High Court's December 20 order. The Apex Court has also barred any new construction or development on the land.

Earlier on January 4, Advocate Prashant Bhushan mentioned the plea before the top court saying, more than 5,000 houses in Haldwani are being demolished and it is similar to the matter scheduled to be heard on Thursday.

The Uttarakhand High Court had on December 20 ordered the removal of encroachments from railway land in the Banbhoolpura area of Haldwani after giving notice to the residents one week in advance.