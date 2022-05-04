New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Parts of Delhi on Wednesday received rainfall and some areas were hit by hailstorms as it provided much-needed relief from the unrelenting heat. People in Rohini, Pitampura and Paschim Vihar reported hailstorms around 2 pm along with a bout of rain and strong winds.

Earlier in the morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a yellow alert, warning of a dust storm, thunderstorm or hail storm with winds gusting up to 50 kilometres per hour in the national capital.

It later updated the alert to the orange category.

The Met department uses four colour codes for weather warnings -- "green" (no action needed), "yellow" (watch and stay updated), "orange" (be prepared) and "red" (take action).

The maximum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's base station, is likely to settle around 38 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 28.8 degrees Celsius which was four notches above normal for this time of the year.

As a result of a western disturbance affecting northwest India, a cloudy sky is predicted over the capital for the next three days, the IMD had said.

Also, amid a slight relief from the heatwave Delhi is likely to witness a rise in temperature by four to five notches over the next six days. However, no heatwave is predicted. The mercury is likely to hover around 40 degrees Celsius in the city till May 6.

Delhi had recorded its second hottest April this year since 1951 with a monthly average maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius. The all-time high maximum temperature for the month of April in Delhi was 45.6 degrees Celsius in 1941.

(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Ashita Singh