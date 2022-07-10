'Had Permission, Fans Were Not Violent': Gaurav Taneja On His Arrest After B'Day Party At Metro Station

A day after getting arrested by Noida Police for celebrating a birthday in Metro, YouTuber Gaurav Taneja broke his silence and said the police arrested him despite having the permit to celebrate on Metro. On Sunday, Gaurav Taneja aka 'Flying Beast' said that his fans neither were violent nor did they cause damage to public property.

In a statement, Taneja and his wife Ritu Rathee said, "A lot of unsavoury posts, photographs and memes are circulating on Social Media in relation to the incident that took place yesterday (Saturday) wherein Gaurav Taneja was briefly detained by the Noida Police. Hence, it was felt that we should set the record straight."

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja alias 'Flying Beast' & his wife Ritu Rathee Taneja issue a statement - RR Taneja wanted to give her husband G Taneja a surprise by hosting his birthday in a 4 Coach Metro from Sector 51 Metro Station, Noida. Scheme had been widely publicised earlier (1/3) pic.twitter.com/xvMMLsKGI1 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 10, 2022

The statement said the Noida Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (NMRC) had widely publicised its scheme to book metro coaches for birthdays and other celebrations.

Taneja said the permission had been solicited and granted for booking coaches in Noida Metro through the proper channels.

The fans (gathered at the metro station) were neither violent nor did raise any objectionable slogans. They did not harm any public property. Their exemplary behaviour speaks for the example that Taneja and Rathi have been set for their fans and followers in their videos, said the statement.

"Nonetheless, the Noida Police proceeded to register a case under Sections 188 and 341 of IPC. As a result of the same, he was briefly detained and then released within a couple of hours. Needless to say, we would be pursuing an appropriate legal remedy," said the couple.

"The fact that our fans look up to us and would congregate in large numbers to celebrate Gaurav's birthday would suggest that they feel that we are a part of their family. As a matter of fact, we are overwhelmed by their love and affection for us," they added.

Meanwhile, Taneja was arrested on Saturday after his followers gathered at Sector 51 metro station of the Aqua Line in Noida on Saturday to celebrate his birthday upon his request. The birthday in the metro was organised by his wife Ritu.

He was arrested for allegedly violating Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) which is in force in Noida and Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant). However, he was granted bail hours after he was arrested by the Noida Police.