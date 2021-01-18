Taking a veiled dig at previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime, he further added that during the previous regime there was less significant work on the expansion of metro railways in the country.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday performed the Bhoomi Pujan of two metro rail projects in Gujarat via video conferencing. The two metro rail projects include Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II and Surat Metro Rail Project

"Today is a landmark day for two of Gujarat's leading urban centres", the Prime Minister said at the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony. Speaking at the 'Bhoomi Poojan' of Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II and Surat Metro Rail Project via video conferencing, the Prime Minister said over 450 km of the metro network became operational in the last six years.

"Work on projects worth Rs 17,000 crore is starting from today. This shows that the country's efforts for new infrastructure projects are increasing during COVID-19. Ahmedabad and Surat are cities that will empower self-reliant India. Ahmedabad and Surat are receiving very important gifts today. Metro will further strengthen the connectivity in two major business centres of the country - Ahmedabad and Surat," the Prime Minister said.

Taking a veiled dig at previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime, he further added that during the previous regime there was less significant work on the expansion of metro railways in the country.

"Before 2014, only 225 km of the metro line became operational in 10-12 years. In the last 6 years, over 450 km of the metro network became operational. At present, work is underway on 1,000 km long metro network in 27 cities. Once there was no modern approach for the metro, and there was no metro policy. As a result, there are different metro in different cities based on different techniques and facility. There was no integration of metro with other public transport mediums," he asserted.

"Today, we are developing a transportation system of cities as an integrated system. We are developing cities' transport system like integrated system, which means that bus, metro, rail will not ply as per their own design but work as a collective system, complementary to each other," he added.

The Prime Minister said Surat is the eighth biggest city in terms of population and the fourth fastest-growing city in the world. "Nine out of 10 diamonds are cut in Surat. In Surat, 20 per cent population used to live in jhuggis and now it is only 6 per cent," he added.

As per an official release, the Metro Projects will provide an environment friendly 'Mass Rapid Transit System' to these cities. Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II is 28.25 Kilometres long with two corridors. Corridor-1 is 22.8 Kilometres long and is from Motera Stadium to Mahatma Mandir. Corridor-2 is 5.4 Kilometres long and is from GNLU to GIFT City. The total completion cost of the Phase-II project is Rs 5,384 crores.

Surat Metro Rail Project is 40.35 Kilometres long and comprises two corridors. Corridor-1 is 21.61 Kilometres long and is from Sarthana to Dream City. Corridor-2 is 18.74 Kilometres long and is from Bhesan to Saroli. The total completion cost of the project Rs 12,020 crores.



(With Agency Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan