New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Sushant Singh Rajput's father Krishna Kumar Singh Singh has alleged that he had informed Mumbai police about the danger to his son's life in February. In a video that was posted by news agency ANI, Singh also said that Mumbai police failed to take action even after he asked them to take action against the people he had mentioned in the previous complaint.

"On Feb 25, I informed Bandra Police that he's in danger. He died on June 14 & I asked them to act against people named in my Feb 25 complaint. No action taken even 40 days after his death. So I filed FIR in Patna," he says in the video.

The 74-year-old, who resides in Patna, had on Tuesday lodged a complaint with the Bihar Police against Sushant Singh Rajput''s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her family members and six others for abetment to suicide of his son and fraud.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police on Monday said that the late actor had googled "painless death" and the name of his former manager Disha Salian - who died by suicide on June 8 - and a mental illness in his final days,

"It has come to surface that he had bipolar disorder, he was undergoing treatment and taking medicines for it. What circumstances led to his death is the subject of our investigation," Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh told reporters.

