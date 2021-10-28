Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Amid the allegations levelled against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, who is the officer-in-charge of the high profile drugs-on-cruise case, in which Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan was arrested, Wankhede's wife Kranti Redkar has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray seeking justice in the wake of the "attack on her family and her personal life”.

Sameer Wankhede, who spearheaded the raid on Cordelia Cruise during a rave party earlier this month, has found himself in a political storm after allegations of Rs 25 crore extortion from Shah Rukh Khan to release his son. Wankhede is also facing a departmental vigilance probe over the bribery allegations.

In her letter to Uddhav Thackeray, Kranti Redkar Wankhede said that she expect justice from his side as her personal life was attacked amid the controversy. She further noted that if Balasaheb Thackeray was alive he would not have tolerated any attack on women's dignity and personal life.

"Being a Marathi person, I expect some justice from your side as my personal life is unnecessarily being dragged into a controversy. Had late Balasaheb Thackeray (father of Uddhav Thackeray) been alive today, he would not have tolerated such personal attack on a woman's dignity,” Kranti Redkar said in her letter.

"I see you as the torch-bearer of his teachings and leadership. The dignity of a woman has become a joke in the regime that draws inspiration from the tenure of 17th century king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,” she added.

Further questioning the politics regarding the case and attack on her personal life, Redkar,who is a Marathi actress, said she is an artist and does not understand politics and is not interested in it. "he personal attacks reflect the lowest level of politics. I trust you and feel that there will be no injustice against me or my family”.

On Wednesday, she had said her husband was born as Hindu and he never changed his religion. She had also contested the claim made by the Qazi, who performed the first marriage of Sameer Wankhede in 2006, that he was Muslim at the time of the 'nikah'. Kranti Redkar, who married Sameer Wankhede in 2017, had also slammed Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik for playing "low level" politics by making various allegations against her husband.

State minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik had levelled a string of allegations against the NCB official, including illegal phone tapping. He had also alleged Sameer Wankhede was born as a Muslim, but forged documents, including a caste certificate, to show that he belonged to the Hindu SC category to get a job under quota after clearing the UPSC examination.



(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan