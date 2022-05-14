Varanasi | Jagran News Desk: Two days after a local court in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi allowed to resume the videography survey of the iconic Gyanvapi mosque, a 52-member team led by advocate commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra reached the Gyanvapi-Gauri Shringar complex to conduct the survey. The commission, as ordered by the court, has to complete the survey and submit its report by May 17.

The mosque management committee has indicated that it will cooperate for now with the team assigned the task by a local court. "The authorised persons -- all parties, their advocates, court commissioners and videographers -- have reached the spot, and the survey has started," District Magistrate of Varanasi Kaushal Raj Sharma said.

Gyanvapi mosque survey | Heavy Police personnel deployed in the area around the mosque in Varanasi. Shops in the 500 m radius closed, as videography survey of the mosque is all set to begin. pic.twitter.com/SVNWm4RR6J — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 14, 2022

The mosque is located close to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, and the local court is hearing a plea by a group of women seeking permission for daily prayers before the idols on its outer walls. An important meeting was held with all parties concerned on Friday and an appeal was made to them to cooperate in the commission's work and the maintenance of law and order.

In his order on Thursday, District Civil Court (Senior Division) judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar had turned down a plea by the mosque committee to replace Ajay Kumar Mishra, who was appointed advocate commissioner by him to survey the Gyanvapi-Gauri Shringar complex. The judge also appointed two more advocates to help the commissioner with the survey and said it should be completed by Tuesday.

Also on Friday, the Supreme Court refused to grant an interim order of status quo on the survey. The top court, however, agreed to consider listing the plea of a Muslim party against the survey. The order directing the registry to list the matter before Justice Chandrachud was uploaded on the Supreme Court website on Friday night, where Chief Justice of India NV Ramana directed that matter be listed before Justice Chandrachud.

The survey was stalled last week amid objections by the mosque committee, which claimed that the advocate commissioner did not have the mandate to film inside the premises. The committee accused him of bias and filed a plea for his replacement.

Advocate Madan Mohan Yadav, who is appearing for the Hindu side, had said the three court-appointed advocate commissioners, five lawyers each from the two sides and an assistant besides a videography team will carry out the survey.

People attended Friday prayers amid tight security outside the mosque. In its order on Thursday, the district court said locks should be broken if the keys are not available to access certain areas of the complex for the survey. It also asked the district authorities to register FIRs if the survey was not allowed.



(With Agency Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan