Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: A local court in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Thursday delivered a big verdict in the case related to the video survey of the Gyanvapi mosque located adjacent to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva.

The court, in its much-awaited order, refused to change the survey commissioner Ajay Mishra and appointed two more lawyers as commissioners who will accompany Mishra for the survey. The Varanasi court also directed the Commission to submit to the court its report by May 17.

The Kashi Vishwanath Temple, located beside the iconic Gyanvapi mosque, is one of 12 Jyotirlingas that are considered to be the holiest of Shiva Temples. The court further said that anyone who tries to stall the survey should be dealt with sternly.

The court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar, which had also heard the matter relating to the opening of the two basements located inside the mosque complex for videography, delivered the verdict after hearing the arguments of both the sides.

The Gyanvapi mosque management committee (Anjuman Intezamiya Masjid) had filed an application seeking a replacement of court official Ajay Kumar Mishra, who was assigned to do the survey, claiming he was not impartial. The petitioners said that Mishra was doing the video survey of areas in the Gyanvapi mosque that are not specified in the order.

The videography and survey of the mosque were ordered by Judge Diwakar on a plea by Delhi women Rakhi Singh, Laxmi Devi, Sita Sahu and others seeking permission to perform daily worship of deities Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman and Nandi whose idols are located on the outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque.

The women had moved the court with their plea on April 18, 2021, and also sought a court's order to stop the opponents from causing any damage to the idols.

The counsel for the mosque management committee had earlier contended that the court had not given any order to do the videography inside the mosque but to do it only till the 'chabutra' (courtyard) outside the barricades enclosing the mosque area.

The court commissioner had on Friday conducted an inconclusive survey of some areas outside Gyanvapi Masjid in the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex amid brief sloganeering by the two sides.

The Muslim side had accused the court-appointed advocate commissioner of acting in a biased manner, alleging that he had tried to get videography done inside the Gyanvapi mosque without orders and moved the court to replace him.

(With Agency Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan