Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Varanasi Court To Pronounce Verdict On Carbon Dating Of 'Shivling' On Oct 14

A Varanasi district court will on October 14 pronounce its verdict on a petition seeking a probe of a 'shivling' claimed to have been found inside the Gyanvapi mosque premises. The court was hearing a plea demanding carbon dating of the structure, which according to Hindu petitioners was discovered during a videography survey of the mosque.

During the survey, the Hindu side has claimed, a 'shivling' was found close to the 'wazookhana', a small reservoir used by Muslim devotees to perform ritual ablutions before offering the namaz.

Refuting the claims, the Muslim side has said the structure was part of a fountain and opposed carrying out carbon dating. Appearing for the Muslim side, advocate Mumtaz Ahmed argued that if carbon dating leads to damages to the object, it would amount to defiance of the Supreme Court order.

The apex court has asked the Varanasi district magistrate to keep the object safe, the Muslim side had contended earlier while opposing the examination. Therefore, any such investigation by the Archaeological Department cannot be done. Neither can they file a legal report after conducting a scientific investigation.

The Muslim side went to argue that the original case was about the worship of Shringar Gauri and the structure in the mosque has nothing to do with it.

On Tuesday, the arguments on the plea were complete and the court will now pronounce its verdict on October 14, District Government Counsel Mahendra Pratap Pandey said.