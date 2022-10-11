Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Varanasi Court To Pronounce Verdict On Carbon Dating Of 'Shivling' On Oct 14

The court was hearing a plea demanding carbon dating of the structure, which according to Hindu petitioners was discovered during a videography survey of the mosque.

By JE News Desk
Tue, 11 Oct 2022 11:32 PM IST
Minute Read
Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Varanasi Court To Pronounce Verdict On Carbon Dating Of 'Shivling' On Oct 14
A view of the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi. (ANI Photo/File)

A Varanasi district court will on October 14 pronounce its verdict on a petition seeking a probe of a 'shivling' claimed to have been found inside the Gyanvapi mosque premises. The court was hearing a plea demanding carbon dating of the structure, which according to Hindu petitioners was discovered during a videography survey of the mosque.

During the survey, the Hindu side has claimed, a 'shivling' was found close to the 'wazookhana', a small reservoir used by Muslim devotees to perform ritual ablutions before offering the namaz.

Refuting the claims, the Muslim side has said the structure was part of a fountain and opposed carrying out carbon dating. Appearing for the Muslim side, advocate Mumtaz Ahmed argued that if carbon dating leads to damages to the object, it would amount to defiance of the Supreme Court order.

Also Read
Amid Vedic Chants, PM Modi Inaugurates Mahakal Corridor In Ujjain, Hails..
Amid Vedic Chants, PM Modi Inaugurates Mahakal Corridor In Ujjain, Hails..

The apex court has asked the Varanasi district magistrate to keep the object safe, the Muslim side had contended earlier while opposing the examination. Therefore, any such investigation by the Archaeological Department cannot be done. Neither can they file a legal report after conducting a scientific investigation.

The Muslim side went to argue that the original case was about the worship of Shringar Gauri and the structure in the mosque has nothing to do with it.

Also Read
Indian Railways To Replace Its Entire Fleet With Electric Vehicles By 2025..
Indian Railways To Replace Its Entire Fleet With Electric Vehicles By 2025..

On Tuesday, the arguments on the plea were complete and the court will now pronounce its verdict on October 14, District Government Counsel Mahendra Pratap Pandey said.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.