Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Varanasi Court To Deliver Verdict On Carbon Dating Of Claimed 'Shivling' Today | 10 Points

THE VARANASI court is scheduled to deliver its verdict on a petition seeking carbon dating of the structure found inside the Gyanvapi mosque which they claimed to be a 'Shivling', on Friday. Earlier, last week, the court heard a plea demanding carbon dating of the structure which according to Hindu petitions was found during the videography survey of the mosque and asked the Muslim side to file their reply by October 11.

Earlier on September 29, the court had reserved the order in the Gyanvapi Mosque-Shringar Gauri case after hearing both sides' arguments.

The Hindu side had claimed that a 'Shivling' was discovered earlier this year during a video survey conducted in the Gyanvapi mosque complex at the direction of a lower court.

It was done in response to a petition from a group of Hindu women asking for permission to hold year-round prayers at a shrine inside the mosque complex.

Four out of the five Hindu women who submitted the petition last month asked for a "scientific probe" into the "Shivling." They argued that figuring out its age was essential. Women claimed that ancient idols of Hindu gods and goddesses are located inside the mosque.

Vishnu Jain, representing the Hindu side said, "The Muslim side said that Shivling is not a part of the suit property and its carbon dating cannot be done.

In May, the Supreme Court ordered that the object that was found by the commission had to be protected. In such a situation, getting it examined cannot be justified, the Muslim side argued.

Earlier, Allahabad High Court dismissed a PIL that sought the appointment of a committee/commission under a judge to study the nature of the structure found in the Gyanvapi Mosque, Varanasi.

On May 20, the Supreme Court ordered the transfer of the case related to worship at Gyanvapi mosque from the civil judge to the District Judge, Varanasi.

The Gyanvapi mosque, located in Varanasi is one of the several mosques that Hindu hardliners believe were built on the ruins of temples. It was one of the three temple-mosque rows, besides Ayodhya and Mathura that gained national prominence.