Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Varanasi Court Rejects Hindu Side's Plea Seeking Carbon Dating Of Claimed 'Shivling'

THE VARANASI Court on Friday rejected the Hindu side's demand seeking carbon dating and all scientific investigation of 'Shivling' in the mosque complex in the Gyanvapi Mosque issue. The Hindu side had demanded carbon dating of a structure which they claimed to be a Shivling. However, the Muslim side contended that it was just a fountain inside the wuzu khana.

Earlier, last week, the court heard a plea demanding carbon dating of the structure which according to Hindu petitions was found during the videography survey that was conducted in the Gyanvapi mosque complex at the direction of a lower court. After hearing the matter, the court asked the Muslim side to file their response by October 11.

On September 29, the Hindu side demanded a scientific investigation of the 'Shivling' by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the carbon dating of 'Argha' and the area around it. Carbon dating is a scientific process that ascertains the age of an archaeological object or archaeological finds.

Vishnu Jain, representing the Hindu side, as quoted by news agency ANI said, "The Muslim side said that Shivling is not a part of the suit property and its carbon dating cannot be done. We have given our clarification on both of these points. The court will deliver its verdict on October 14."

In May, the Supreme Court ordered that the object that was found by the commission had to be protected. Akhlaq Ahmed, representing the Muslim side had said that the plea by the Hindu side is not maintainable as it is against the order of the Supreme Court.

"We responded to the application on carbon dating. Stone does not have the capacity to absorb carbon. The Supreme Court in its May 17 order, according to which, the object that was found by the commission, had to be protected. The order of the SC will prevail, so the object cannot be opened. According to the Hindu side, the process will be scientific, even if it is so, there will be tampering with the object. Chemicals will be used for the test. We will take action based on the order by the court on October 14," Ahmed said, ANI reported.