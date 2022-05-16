Varanasi | Jagran News Desk: A local court in Varanasi on Monday ordered the sealing of the premises of the Gyanvapi mosque after the Hindu group claimed that a 'Shivling' was found in the masjid following the conclusion of the three-day court-mandated videography survey of the complex.

"Seal the area where a 'Shivling' has been found and prohibit the entry of any person to the area. DM, police commissioner, police commissionerate, and CRPF commandant Varanasi responsible for the security of the sealed area," the court directed the district magistrate (DM), as reported by news agency ANI.

Sohan Lal Arya, the Hindu petitioner in the case, claimed that the committee has found a 'Shivling'. Arya, who accompanied the court commission for the mosque survey, said that they have a "conclusive evidence".

The Hindu side said they would seek protection of the 'Shivling'. "The shivling is 12 feet by 8 inches in diameter," Madan Mohan Yadav, an advocate from the Hindu side, was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

More to follow...

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma