The Supreme Court on Friday extended the protection of the area inside the Gyanvapi mosque where a "Shivling" was claimed to have been found until further orders.

By Shivam Shandilya
Fri, 11 Nov 2022 03:46 PM IST
Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Shivling Area To Be Protected Until Further Orders, Rules SC

THE SUPREME Court on Friday extended the protection of the area inside the Gyanvapi mosque where a "Shivling" was claimed to have been found until further orders.


A bench consisting of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justice Surya Kant and Justice PS Narasimha has extended the interim order until further orders.

Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, who is representing some Hindu devotees, mentioned the matter before a bench led by the Chief Justice and requested for an urgent hearing. Jain said that the May 17 order of the top court was expiring on November 12, and it needed to be extended.


When the bench asked about the maintainability of the petition of Hindu devotees, Jain replied that the trial court had rejected it and an appeal is pending in the Allahabad High Court. 

The Supreme Court said that it will constitute a bench at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Hezefa Ahmadi, representing the petitioner, submitted that he has no objection to the continuation of the interim order.

In May, the top court, by an interim order, directed to protect the area where the 'Shivling' was found and granted access to Muslims for namaz, shall continue in operation till the maintainability of the suit is decided by the Varanasi court and thereafter for eight weeks to enable parties to pursue legal remedies.

