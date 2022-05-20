New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Underling the complexities and sensitivity of the issue, the Supreme Court on Friday transferred the Gyanvapi Mosque-Kashi Vishwanath Temple civil suit filed by Hindu devotees from civil judge (senior division) to district judge, Varanasi, saying it is better for a senior judicial officer to handle the case.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant, and PS Narasimha said it is not casting any aspersion on the civil judge (senior division) who was earlier dealing with the suit. The Supreme Court fixed the plea of the Gyanvapi mosque committee, challenging the video survey of the mosque, for further hearing in July.

"Keeping the complexity and sensitivity of the matter in view, the civil suit before the civil judge in Varanasi shall be heard before a senior and experienced judicial officer of the UP judicial service," said the Supreme Court.

The top court directed the district judge to first decide the application under Order 7 Rule 11 of CPC (on maintainability) filed by the Mosque committee saying the civil suit is barred by a law of Parliament be decided upon the transfer of papers from the civil judge (senior division).

The top court said that its earlier interim order of May 17 directing protection of the area where ‘Shivling' is said to be found and allowing Muslims to offer ‘Namaz' in mosque premises shall remain in operation till the maintainability of the suit is decided by the district judge and thereafter for eight weeks to allow the aggrieved parties approach the higher court.

"Our interim order dated May 17 shall continue to remain till Order 7 Rule 11 Application is decided and thereafter for 8 weeks so that parties aggrieved by district judge order can challenge the same," the order said.

The bench also directed the district magistrate to make adequate arrangements for ‘wazu' (ablution) for the Muslims coming for offering Namaz in the mosque in consultation with the parties involved in the dispute. "We need a sense of balance and calm on the ground. We need a degree of healing touch. We are on a joint mission for preserving a sense of balance in the country," the order added.

Earlier during the hearing, senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, representing the Committee of Management Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Varanasi, contended that the status quo of 500 years had already changed by sealing the premises and added that the status quo, which existed before, must continue.

Senior Counsel CS Vaidhyanathan, appearing for the Hindu parties submitted that the appeal has become infructuous since the court commissioner has already conducted the survey. "Today the SLP is infructuous since all three orders have been complied with. Religious character of the mosque has to be decided. The commission report has to be seen by the court," Vaidyanathan said.

The Court was hearing an appeal filed by the Committee of Management of Anjuman Intezamia Masajid challenging an order of the Allahabad High Court permitting a court commissioner appointed by a civil court in Varanasi to inspect and conduct a survey and videography of the Gyanvapi Mosque. The filming was challenged by the Gyanvapi mosque committee before the Supreme Court.

(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan