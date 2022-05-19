New Delhi/ Varanasi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Thursday postponed the hearing in the Gyanvapi mosque case till May 20 after Vishnu Shankar Jain, who was appearing for the Hindu side, informed the bench that senior advocate Hari Shankar Jain "is not well".

Although the Muslim side contested it, the hearing was eventually postponed till Friday.

Meanwhile, the three-judge bench - which included Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant, and PS Narasimha - said also directed the Varanasi civil court to not proceed with proceedings in the case till the top court takes up matter on Friday at 3 pm.

"It has been prayed by petitioners that proceedings before trial court should not proceed and Mr Jain agrees. We accordingly direct trial court to strictly act according to the arrangement as here and it should desist from passing any orders," the court said, as reported by Bar and Bench.

"Mr Jain please inform your local counsel there not to proceed. The trial judge does not have a ticker tape there (laughs)," it added.

Gyanvapi survey report submitted to Varanasi court

Earlier in the day, the court-appointed panel, which conduct a videographic survey of the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi Mosque complex on May 14, 15 and 16, submitted its report on Thursday.

"The report has been submitted before the court. People from both sides will be present before the court. It is a 10-15 page long report," said Assistant Court Commissioner Ajay Pratap Singh, as reported by news agency ANI.

'Sculptures of Gods, Sheshnag like structures found in Gyanvapi'

According to the report submitted by the panel, sculptures of Gods and Goddesses alongwith other structures related to Hindu belief were seen in the Gyanvapi mosque, said advocate Ajay Kumar Mishra on Thursday.

"Outside the barricading of the disputed area, the ruins of the old temple were found in which sculptures of gods and goddesses and patterns of lotus were seen. In the middle, stone sculptures of Sheshnag and "Nag phan" like patterns were seen. All the slabs seemed to be part of a big edifice," the report said, as reported by ANI.

"Further four idol like structures with "Sinduri" mark were observed. It seemed that arrangments for lighting diyas were there. The stone slabs with artistic patterns were kept in the west wall behind the mosque appeared to be in the continuity with the big structure," it added.

