Gyanvapi Mosque Case: 'Hindu Side's Plea Seeking Right To Worship Maintainable', Says Varanasi Court

The Varanasi district court on Monday dismissed the plea filed by Gyanvapi Mosque's Anjuman Islamia Masjid Committee challenging the maintainability of the petition by five Hindu women seeking the right to worship Hindu deities inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex.

District Judge AK Vishvesh delivered the verdict in the Gyanvapi Shrinagar Gauri dispute case and posted the matter to further hearing on September 22.

"The court rejected the Muslim side's petition and said the suit is maintainable. The next hearing of the case is on September 22," said Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi mosque case.

#WATCH | Varanasi, UP: "Bharat is happy today, my Hindu brothers & sisters should light diyas to celebrate," says petitioner from Hindu side Manju Vyas as she dances & celebrates the Gyanvapi Shringar Gauri verdict pic.twitter.com/hO7frpErNF — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 12, 2022

"It's a win for the Hindu community. The next hearing is on Sep 22. It's a foundation stone for the Gyanvapi temple. Appeal to people to maintain peace," said Sohan Lal Arya, petitioner in the Gyanvapi case.

Five women had filed the petition seeking permission for daily worship of Hindu deities whose idols are claimed to be located on an outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque. The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee has said the Gyanvapi mosque is a Waqf property and has questioned the maintainability of the plea. District Judge A K Vishvesh had last month reserved the order till September 12 in the communally sensitive matter.

The case is being heard by the district court following an apex court order. Earlier, a lower court had ordered a videographic survey of the complex. The survey work was completed on May 16 and the report was presented in the court on May 19.

The Hindu side had claimed in the lower court that a Shivling was found during the videographic survey of the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri complex but it was contested by the Muslim side saying that it was a fountain and not a Shivling.

The Supreme Court on May 20 transferred the case from a civil judge (senior division) to a district judge, saying considering the "complexities and sensitivity" of the issue, it is better if a senior judicial officer having an experience of over 25-30 years handles this case.

The bench also said that no manner of restriction should be imposed on Muslims entering the mosque to offer namaz or religious observances. The matter had reached the Supreme Court on a petition filed by the Mosque Management Committee, which challenged the civil judge's orders.

The order permitted inspection, survey, and videography of the mosque's complex to collect evidence about the alleged existence of idols of Hindu deities inside the mosque, which is adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

(With Agencies Inputs)