Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Hindu Side Seeks 'Scientific Probe Of Shivling', Court Verdict On October 7

View of Gyanvapi Mosque after a hearing of the Gyanvapi Masjid-Shringar Gauri Temple case, in Varanasi. (Image: ANI)

The Varanasi district court hearing the Gyanvapi mosque dispute reserved its order in the case on Thursday and will pronounce it on October 7. The Hindu side demanded a scientific investigation of the 'Shivling' and carbon dating of 'Argha', which was opposed by the Masjid Committee.

Speaking to media, advocate Vishnu Jain, representing the Hindu side, said the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee opposed the probe saying it's a fountain and not a 'Shivling'.

In May, a lower court had ordered a videography survey of the complex, which was completed on May 16 and the report was presented in the court on May 19. The Hindu side had claimed in the lower court that a 'Shivling' was found during the videography.

Earlier on Wednesday, September 28, the Allahabad High Court extended till October 31 the stay on a Varanasi court order directing the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a survey at the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque complex and further proceedings in this case.

On September 12, the court had ruled in favour of Hindu women seeking permission to pray inside the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, next to the Kashi Viswanath temple. The apex court had upheld the their petition as legally valid.

District Judge A K Vishvesh had dismissed the Masjid committee’s petition challenging the maintainability of the suit of the plaintiffs. He said the Hindu women's plea is not barred by the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, the Waqf Act, 1995 and UP Sri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Act, 1983.

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, the Gyanvapi mosque management committee of Varanasi, had filed a petition challenging the maintainability of the Hindu women's plea.

The suit originally filed in 1991, sought restoration of the ancient Kashi Vishwanath Temple at the site where the Gyanvapi Mosque currently stands. The petition claimed that the mosque is a part of the temple.