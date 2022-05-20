New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court will resume the hearing in the Gyanvapi Mosque case today. The top court had on Thursday adjourned the matter till Friday and asked the Varanasi court to stop the case proceedings till it hears the matter. Now the Varanasi court will resume hearing on the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi Mosque case on Monday. The team that conducted a survey of the Gyanvapi mosque had already submitted its report to the Varanasi district court.

The counsel for the mosque management committee said both sides filed their “objections and counter-objections” before the trial court on Thursday. Among the petitions now expected to be in heard in the civil court on May 23 is a petition, challenged by the mosque committee, seeking the removal of a wall between the Kashi Vishwanath temple and the adjacent Gyanvapi mosque.

Earlier this week, lawyers representing these petitioners claimed that a Shivling was found during the videography survey of the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri complex. The claim was disputed by the mosque committee members who said it was part of the water fountain mechanism in the wazookhana reservoir, used by devotees to perform ritual ablutions before offering namaz.

Here are the TOP updates from the BIG story:

- Devotees gathered outside Gyanvapi mosque to offer Friday prayers. Earlier today, the masjid committee had appealed to the people to come to the mosque in small numbers due to the sealing of the 'Wazukhana'.

- Allahabad High Court adjourns the hearing in the Kashi-Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi Mosque issue of Varanasi till 6th July

- I have submitted my detailed report along with photo and video evidence to the court. The order passed by the Supreme Court today will have to be adhered to by all: Adv Vishal Singh, Court-appointed special asst commissioner on the Gyanvapi mosque survey report.

- "The Supreme Court will hear the matter at 3pm today. I have heard that the survey report submitted in the court was leaked. I can't say how this happened": Assistant Court Commissioner Ajay Pratap Singh

- The Supreme Court adjourned the hearing on Thursday after Hindu side lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain informed the court that the lead counsel Hari Shankar Jain is unwell and will recover by tomorrow.

- The Varanasi court, meanwhile, will resume hearing the case on May 23 after the Supreme Court asked it to stop the proceedings till it hears the matter on Friday.

- Meanwhile, the Anjuman Intaza Mian Masajid Committee in the wake of the Gyanvapi controversy has appealed for the least number of people to attend the Friday prayers today. In a letter issued by the Anjuman Committee, it has been said that because there is a barricade for the wazu khana where Shivling is claimed to have been found, a large number of people will not be able to perform namaz.

- On May 17, the court had directed the district magistrate of Varanasi to ensure the protection of the area inside the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex where a 'Shivling' is said to have been found during a survey and allowed Muslims to offer 'namaz' and perform "religious observances".

- The Muslim side has been referring to the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991 that bars the filing of any suit or initiating any other legal proceeding for the conversion of the religious character of any place of worship, as existing on August 15, 1947.

- The Supreme Court had directed the Varanasi court on Tuesday to ensure the protection of the area where the Shivling is claimed to have been found, but without impeding “religious observances”.

