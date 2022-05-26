Varanasi | Jagran News Desk: 'Rumours' of a Shivling being found inside the Gyanvapi Masjid in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi were deliberately floated to create confusion, argued the Muslim side as hearing for the case began in a local court on Thursday.

Questioning the maintainability of the Hindu side's plea in the matter, the Muslim side's lawyer Abhay Yadav contended that the 'Shivling' had not yet been established by the court and the court should put an end to such rumours.

"Rumours are resulting in public disturbance which should not be allowed until existence is proven," the Muslim side said, as reported by Bar and Bench. "There is no right of the parties (plaintiff) to claim the title of the mosque."

However, the Hindu side told the court that alleged Shivling found inside the mosque has been damaged with a "Chakri".

"Today, Muslim side just read out paragraphs from our petition and tried to say that the petition isn't maintainable. We interjected and pointed out to the court that we've specific rights and all pleadings were made," advocate Vishnu Jain, Hindu side's lawyer, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The hearing will continue in the case on Monday.

Last week, the court had fixed May 26 for hearing on the maintainability of the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex case. District Government Counsel Rana Sanjeev Singh had said the court also gave a week's time to both Hindu and Muslim sides to file objections to the report of a court-mandated videography survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had transferred the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex case from a civil judge (senior division) to a district judge, saying looking at the "complexities" and "sensitivity" of the issue, it is better if a senior judicial officer having an experience of over 25-30 years handles this case.

The district judge court had on the previous day reserved its order on which prayer should be heard first. On May 16, the lower court had directed the district administration to seal a spot in the Gyanvapi Masjid complex after counsels representing the Hindu petitioners said a Shivling was found during a court-mandated videography survey.

(With inputs from agencies)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma