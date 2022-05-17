New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Tuesday started the hearing in the controversial Gyanvapi mosque survey case, which grabbed the top headlines on Monday after the Hindu petitioners in the case claimed that the surveyors had found a 'Shivalinga' inside the complex of the iconic mosque standing beside the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi. The three-day-long court-monitored videography survey of the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri complex in Varanasi concluded on Monday.

A bench, headed by Justice DY Chandrachud, is hearing the plea of the Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee which sought a stay on the survey. The survey was conducted in accordance with the Varanasi Civil Court's order to continue the survey despite objections from the mosque authorities. After the conclusion of the survey, the Varanasi court ordered the District Magistrate of Varanasi, Kaushal Raj Sharma, "to seal the area where the Shivling was found and to bar people from going to the place.

Here are the Top updates from the Big story:

- Special Commissioner Advocate Vishal Singh seeks a minimum of two days to prepare a Commission report on the matter.

- Supreme Court begins hearing

The Supreme Court is hearing an appeal challenging the order of the Allahabad High Court permitting a court-appointed commissioner to inspect and conduct a survey and videography of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi to which Hindus and Muslims have laid claim for the right to worship.

The President of Hindu Sena has filed an intervention plea seeking the dismissal of the appeal. The appeal arises from a suit filed in a lower court by Hindu parties claiming that the mosque houses Hindu deities and that Hindus should be allowed to do worship and puja at the site.

- Commission likely to seek more time to submit the report

The commission tasked with the videography survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex will seek more time from the court to submit its report as it is yet to be prepared. The court had earlier asked the commission to submit the report by Tuesday.

Assistant Advocate Commissioner, Ajay Pratap Singh, said, "As per the orders of the court, the videography survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex took place from May 14 to May 16 from 8 am to 12 noon, and its report was to be submitted to the court."

"However, we are not submitting the report in the court today (Tuesday) since it is not prepared. We will seek additional time from the court, and whatever time the court gives, we will submit the report then," Singh said.

- AIMPLB slams Gyanvapi survey, says no 'Shivaling' found

Following the Varanasi court's order to seal the area in the Gynavapi Masjid complex where lawyers claimed that a Shivling was found, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board on Monday termed the claim 'unfair' and an 'attempt to create communal disharmony.

AIMPLB general secretary Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, in a statement, said, "The Gyanvapi mosque is a mosque and will remain a mosque. The attempt to declare it a temple is nothing more than a conspiracy to create communal disharmony. It is a matter of constitutional rights and is against the law."

Citing an example of the Supreme Court verdict on the Babri Masjid case in 2019, Rahmani said the apex court's judgment clearly stated that all places of worship will now be subject to this law and this law is in accordance with the basic spirit of the Constitution of India.

"The issue is being heard in the Supreme Court, but ignoring all these points, the civil court first ordered a survey and then accepted its report and ordered the closure of the wazookhana area," said Rahmani.

- Shivalinga or fountain?

A local court on Monday ordered the sealing of a pond in the Gyanvapi Masjid complex after lawyers representing the Hindu petitioners said a Shivling was found there. However, a mosque management committee member disputed the claim, saying the object was part of the water fountain mechanism at the “wazookhana” reservoir -– where devotees carry out ablutions.

A senior Varanasi official said the “structure” is located in the middle of the wazookhana pond which is about 30 feet by 30 feet across. “The pond is already barricaded with an iron net and covered from the top by a tin shed. There are three doors that lead to the pond. Locks have to be put on these doors," the official said earlier.

Mosque committee member Syed Mohammad Yasin questioned the classification of the object in the wazookhana pond as Shivling. "All mosques built during the Mughal era had fountains at the 'wazookhana'. Like other mosques, a green stone was also fixed at the fountain of the Gyanvapi mosque, which is being termed a Shivling."

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan