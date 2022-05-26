New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Varanasi district court will hear the civil suit on the Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Viswanath temple complex dispute today. The Muslim side has challenged the maintainability of the civil suit by Hindu parties under Order 7, Rule 11 (maintainability) of the Civil Procedure Code (CPC). The district judge has outlined the sequence of hearing -- he would first decide the sequence in which additional pleas, objections, and add-ons would be taken up.

The masjid management has claimed that the civil suit seeking unrestricted access for daily worship of Goddess Shringar Gauri and other deities on the premises violates the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act 1991. However, the Hindu parties had contended that the survey report should be considered. The Varanasi court started hearing the case on Monday after the Supreme Court ordered to transfer the case to the district judge on May 20.

"Civil Suit No 693 of 2021 shall stand transferred from the file of the Civil Judge, Senior Division, Varanasi to the court of the District Judge, Varanasi for trial and all interlocutory and ancillary proceedings in the suit shall be addressed to and decided by the court of the District Judge," said the apex court.

The present local commissioner is appointed in a fresh suit filed in 2021. The August 8, 2021 order (allowing inspection), April 5, 2022 order (allowing videography), and April 8, 2022 (appointing commissioner) are under challenge before the Allahabad High Court in this case.

The main contentions in Order VII Rule 11: Proceedings in the 1991 suit are already stayed by the high court and the present suit is barred by Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act 1991, which has received approval of a 5-judge bench of the Supreme Court in the Ayodhya judgment. It is claimed that the 2021 suit is filed as a via media to skirt the stay, already operating in the 1991 suit.

The present civil suit has been filed by five plaintiffs -- Rakhi Singh, Laxmi Devi, Sita Sahu, Manju Vyas, and Rekha Pathak -- seeking worship at the place and seeking the appointment of a local commissioner to conduct an inspection.

On May 20, the Supreme Court transferred proceedings of the suit by the Hindu parties seeking worshipping rights at Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque to the district judge, while ordering its May 17 interim order to protect the 'Shivling', purportedly discovered during the survey, and free access to Muslims for 'namaz' should continue.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan