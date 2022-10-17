Gyanvapi Case: Allahabad HC To Hear Plea Challenging Verdict Of Varanasi Court On Wednesday

THE ALLAHABAD High Court will hear the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee's petition on Wednesday in an effort to overturn the Varanasi District Court's September 12 decision rejecting the maintainability of a claim for daily worship of Hindu gods whose idols are located on the Gyanvapi Masjid's exterior wall.

The order was passed by Justice J J Munir on a joint request from the counsels for the parties concerned.

The high court set the hearing date for October 19 and ordered that all documents used by the district judge to dismiss the application under Order 7 Rule 11 of the Code of Civil Procedure (CPC) must be photocopied and forwarded to this court by Wednesday.

In accordance with the high court, the district judge must verify the photocopies.

On September 12, the Varanasi district court rejected the mosque committee's contention that the case was unmaintainable and agreed to hear a plea from several Hindu women asking for daily worship of Hindu gods whose idols are displayed on the Gyanvapi Masjid's outside wall.

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee's plea challenging the case's maintainability was denied by District Judge A K Vishvesh, reigniting the conflict between the Kashi Vishwanath temple and the Gyanvapi Masjid.

The Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991 was cited by the mosque committee in support of its argument in its rejected appeal.

The followers are asking for permission to worship the idols they claim are already there every day, and the Varanasi district court ruled that the 1991 Act does not apply in this situation. Their attorneys had argued that they are already permitted to perform prayers there once a year.

In response to the district court's judgement, the mosque committee has now petitioned the high court for reconsideration.