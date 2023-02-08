‘No Pressure': GVK Group Refutes Rahul Gandhi's Claims On Sale Of Mumbai Airport To Adani Group

RESPONDING to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's claims over selling Mumbai airport's stake to Adani group, Business conglomerate GVK Group on Wednesday said there was absolute "no pressure" from anyone to sell its stake. The company's comments came a day after Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha alleged that "Mumbai airport was taken away from GVK group using agencies such as the CBI and the ED, and was given to Adani by the Government of India".

Talking on the involvement of central agencies, pertaining to the sale of Mumbai airport to Adani group, Vice Chairman of GVK, GV Sanjay Reddy told ANI, "There was no such thing. Absolutely no pressure from anybody else, we took decision primarily in our own interest."

#WATCH | "There was no such thing. Absolutely no pressure from anybody else, we took decision primarily in our own interest" says GV Sanjay Reddy, Vice Chairman, GVK on the involvement of CBI, ED pertaining to the sale of Mumbai airport to Adani group pic.twitter.com/QUbWeGGtpq — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2023

Adani Group, which is currently in the eye of a storm over the recent report surfaced by a US-based Hindenburg Research, claiming that it had been involved in stock manipulation and accounting fraud, among others, took over the management of the Mumbai airport from GVK Group in July 2021.

The report by short-seller Hindenburg Research related to its company's business dealings was released on January 24, Since then, it has sparked controversy. While explaining the circumstances that led to the sale of the airport, GVK Group Vice Chairman Sanjay Reddy told the media that it was looking to raise funds for the airport business.

"... He (Adani) said that he will assure us that we will conclude the entire transaction in one month which was very important for us. So, from that perspective, whatever we did was in the interest of the company and the lenders who we had to repay and therefore, we had to close the transaction with Adani because we didn't see any light of day with the other investors," Reddy said, a news agency PTI reported.

On Tuesday, attacking the Adani-Hindenburg issue in Lok Sabha, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed that the government changed the rules in favour of Adani and said the clause that no one without any prior experience would be involved in the development of airports was done away with.