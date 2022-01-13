Kolkata | Jagran News Desk: The Guwahati-Bikaner Express of the Northeast Frontier Railway zone on Thursday derailed near Domohani in West Bengal's Mainaguri.

According to reports, the mishap took place at around 5 pm on Thursday. There are no reports of any kind of casualties or injuries yet. However, some passengers have claimed that casualties are feared.

"Following a sudden jerk several bogies overturned. There are casualties...," news agency ANI quoted a passenger as saying.

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways said that the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) and Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM) have rushed to the spot and a rescue operation is underway to rescue those injured in the incident.

"Guwahati-Bikaner Express 15633 (up) derailed at about 5 pm this evening. 12 coaches have been affected. DRM and ADRM rushed to the site along with accident relief train and medical van," it said.

A similar incident took place in December last year after 17 wagons of a goods train derailed on the Kirandul-Visakhapatnam railway section in Chhattisgarh's Maoist-hit Dantewada district.

Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava said that the incident happened between Bhansi and Kamaloor stations, adding that the incident took place due to a disruption in the movement of trains between Jagdalpur and Kirandul. However, there were no casualties.

"Prima facie, the incident occurred due to mechanical reasons. It does not appear to be the handiwork of Naxals as Maoist banners or posters were not found at the site and the movement of ultras was also not reported there," Pallava told news agency PTI while ruling out the possibility of involvement of Maoists in the incident.

(This is a breaking story, more details will be added to it soon)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma