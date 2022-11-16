Gurugram Woman To Get Rs 2 Lakh Compensation Over Dog Bite; Consumer Forum Bans 11 Foreign Breeds

A WOMAN who suffered injuries after being attacked by a pet dog in August is to receive interim compensation from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) of 2 lakh after it was ordered by the District Consumer Dispute Redressal Forum on Tuesday.

The forum further stated that the Municipal Corporation can claim this compensation amount from the dog owner also.

The incident took place on August 11, victim Munni who is a domestic helper was attacked by Vinit Chikara's dog while she and her sister-in-law were on their way to work. She sustained significant head and facial injuries, and later she was sent from the municipal hospital in Gurugram to the Safdarjung hospital in Delhi.

Soon after the FIR was registered at the Civil Line police station, the forum directed the MCG to take the dog in custody and cancel Chikara's licence to own a dog with immediate effect. Additionally, MCG was told to keep all stray animals in pounds after taking custody of them and to ban 11 foreign breeds.

The forum also directed MCG to formulate a policy for pet dogs within three months.

"In the interest of justice an amount of Rs 2 lakhs is ordered to be paid as compensation by way of interim relief by the MCG to the victim who is stated to be a very poor lady doing the household works in the houses of others," the order read, PTI quoted.

The order further stated that the owner of the dog had violated the law by keeping the banned breed as a pet dog. So the Municipal Corporation is put at liberty to recover the amount of Rs 2 lakhs from the owner of the dog.

According to the Consumer Protection Act of 2019, on behalf of the victim, Sandeep Saini filed a lawsuit in the consumer court, demanding compensation of Rs 20 lakhs and adding MCG and the dog's owner Neetu Chhikara as parties.

On Tuesday, after hearing from all sides, the consumer court of Sanjeev Jindal issued orders completely banning 11 harmful breed dogs from the district and mandating the payment of interim damages to the victim.

"The MCG is directed to cancel all the licences if any issued in this regard in favour of the dog owners for keeping the cited breeds with immediate effect and take into its custody the aforesaid dogs," the court order read.