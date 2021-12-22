New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A woman in Haryana's Gurugram on Monday (December 20) posted a detailed thread on Twitter regarding an alleged attempt to kidnap her by an autorickshaw driver. The incident took place on December 19 at Gurgaon Sector 22 in an area just seven minutes away from her house.

Nishtha, who describes herself as a communications specialist on Twitter, alleged that the autorickshaw driver did not respond when she objected to him taking a wrong turn. Instead, she said, he started "taking God's name at reasonably high pitch". She even hit him 8-10 times on his left shoulder but he continued to ignore her. Finally, she decided to jump out of the vehicle to escape and had to take an e-rickshaw to reach home.

"I shouted literally - ‘bhaiya, mera sector right me tha aap left me kyu leke ja rahe ho.’ He didn’t respond and kept taking God’s name at reasonably high pitch. I hit him 8-10 times on his left shoulder but nothing. The only thought that came to my mind - jump out," Nishtha tweeted.

"Speed was 35-40 and before he speeds up, jumping out was the only option. I thought broken bones are better than getting lost. And I jumped out of the moving auto! I don’t know how I got that courage," she added.

Yesterday was one of the scariest days of my life as I think I was almost abducted/ kidnapped. I don’t know what it was, it’s still giving me chills. Arnd 12:30 pm, I took an auto from the auto stand of a busy market Sec 22 (#Gurgaon) for my home which is like 7 mins away (1/8) — Nishtha (@nishtha_paliwal) December 20, 2021

Nishtha further said that she was unable to write out the autorickshaw's number. "But frankly, when such incident happens, I think you are in a different zone altogether," she mentioned.

A day after the incident occurred, Nishtha posted an update mentioning that she visited Palam Vihar police station, where she was assured by SHO Shri Jitender Yadav that the driver will be traced soon.

"Visited Palam Vihar police station. SHO Shri Jitender Yadav himself assured that we will trace the person. Really good response from his team. Hoping we come to the conclusion soon. Thanks, Gurgaon police, M L khattar, and DC Gurugram," she posted.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha