Gurugram Traffic Updates: Advisory Issued Ahead Of Ahir Regiment Protest; Check Alternative Routes Here

IN THE wake of the “Ahir Regiment” protest near the Kherki Daula toll on Friday, the traffic movement in Gurgaon will get affected today. All commuters and travellers are requested to follow an alternative route.

“It is for information of all that the traffic flow may get affected on Friday in the wake of Ahir Regiment demand protest near Kherki Daula toll. Therefore, all commuters and travellers vehicles are requested to follow an alternative route,” an advisory issued by the Gurugram traffic police on Thursday read.

There were certain guidelines issued for commuters and travellers to avoid any kind of inconvenience during their journey. “Those coming from Jaipur to Delhi may take a diversion from Pachgaon and follow KMP for Delhi and other areas,” an advisory stated.

Those commuting from Manesar to Gurugram or Delhi are suggested to follow a U-turn from Givo cut near Kherki Daula toll and take SPR to the Golf course extension route. "Those travelling from Gurugram or Delhi to Jaipur may take a diversion route from Rajiv chowk to Sohna and then the KMP route,” the release said.

Similarly, those commuting from Gurugram to Jaipur may take a diversion from Hero Honda chowk to Pataudi road and then further.