Gurugram: Six Kids Drown In Pond Filled With Rainwater; CM Announces Ex-Gratia



SIX children drowned in a village pond in Gurugram on Sunday which was filled after incessant rains, reported news agency ANI.

Speaking to ANI District Magistrate Nishant Yadav informed that the bodies of all the six children have been recovered from the pond.

“The bodies of all the six children have been recovered. Al the children were aged between 8-13 years. We are making announcements in the local area to inform us if any other child is missing. If needed, we will comb the pond again or drain it,” the DM said.

UPDATE | Gurugram, Haryana: Bodies of all 6 children recovered. All children were aged between 8-13 years. We're making announcements in local area to inform us if any other child is missing. If needed, we'll comb the pond again or drain it: DM Nishant Yadav pic.twitter.com/ooDz3eYKKP — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2022

Earlier today, Deepak Saharan, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West, informed ANI that the pond got filled with water after the incessant rains.

“A pond in the village got filled with water during the incessant rains. We have found the clothes of six children here. The body of one has been recovered and sent to the hospital. Teams are still looking for others in the water,” the DCP said.

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the deceased, said Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram, Nishant Kumar Yadav.

"This is a very unfortunate incident. We will identify such temporary ponds and drain their water so that such an accident does not happen in future," Yadav said as quoted by the news agency PTI.

Reportedly, the six children went to the pond at nearly 3:30 PM to take bath. However, at nearly 4:30 PM, a boy named Sanju who was with the children earlier but did not go to the pond, saw the clothes and slippers at the bank of the pond. He informed the colony members who then alerted the police, Station House Officer Aman Yadav, who led a team to the spot, said.

(With inputs from agencies)