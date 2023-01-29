Gurugram Police Detains 288 During Raid On Nightclub, Owners Booked

In Delhi's Udyog Vihar Phase 3 area, a total of 288 people were detained for allegedly consuming drugs at a nightclub on Saturday.

According to police, the raid was conducted around 2 a.m. on Saturday at the Casa Danza club, which is located in Udyog Vihar Phase 3, by a joint police team. An FIR has been filed by the police at the Udyog Vihar police station against three club owners, three managers, and other staff members.

"During the search of these 288 persons no contraband was recovered from their possession. After vacating the club an intensive search was carried out by the crime scene team," Udyog Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Manoj Kumar said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

The police, during the investigation, have also seized fourteen sachets of drugs.

"An FIR has been registered and a further probe is underway. We will send the blood samples to the forensic science laboratory (FSL)," he said.

"After getting the blood sample reports action will be taken as per the law," the ACP added.

According to the police, an FIR has been launched against the club owners and members on the complaint of ASI Satish Kumar. The club owners include Abhishek Rana, Arvind Yadav, Kunark Sikka, and managers Man Singh, Veer, and Devesh. The section under which the FIR has been filed includes Sections 21, 22, 25, 27, and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

(With PTI Inputs)